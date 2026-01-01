Sugar Bowl Live Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss in College Football Playoff

Live updates from the Georgia Bulldogs' College Football Playoff matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels College Football Playoff matchup is underway as the two teams battle in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This is the second meeting between these two programs during the 2025 college football season.

The first matchup between these two programs took place in Athens, Georgia, where the Dawgs outlasted the Rebels to emerge victorious in a 43-35 shootout. The game remains the Rebels' only loss this season.

Georgia will look to replicate a similar performance on the offensive side of the ball, as the Bulldogs were not forced to punt in the entire first contest and scored points on every possession. Should Gunner Stockton and the offense produce similar results, the Dawgs will likely emerge victorious.

Both Teams Facing Different Challenges in Second Matchup

Despite having some familiarity with one another this season, each team will be faced with a handful of unique challenges in their second matchup. For Georgia, the Dawgs will be without starters Gabe Harris and Drew Bobo, both players that competed in the first matchup.

For Ole Miss, the Rebels will have a completely different head coach, as Lane Kiffin's dramatic departure to LSU has provided defensive coordinator Pete Golding with the head coaching position for this matchup.

Both teams will look to overcome their obstacles in hopes of leaving New Orleans with a victory. The winner of today's contest will advance to the VRBO Fiesta Bowl, where they will face the Miami Hurricanes.

As today's game continues, stay tuned for more live coverage from the Georgia Bulldogs' Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Live Updates (2025 Allstate Sugar Bowl)

First Quarter: