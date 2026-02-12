Three Biggest Factors in Georgia Football Becoming a Better Team for 2026 Season

The three biggest factors that will determine whether Georgia is a better team during the 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs have remained a successful program under head coach Kirby Smart since they strung together two consecutive national titles. Over the last three seasons, Georgia has lost just three regular season games, has won two conference titles, and has made the college football playoff twice.

Despite that success, Georgia's 2025 season ended the same way as the 2024 season. A conference championship followed by a first-round bye in the playoffs, which led to a quarterfinal exit in the Sugar Bowl. The season was not a failure, but the program certainly strives for more.

So in order for Georgia to surpass what they accomplished a season ago, here are the three biggest dtermining factors for Georgia becoming a better team this upcoming season.

1. The 2024 Recruiting Class Must Reach the Ceiling

Nov 22, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) and linebacker Justin against the Charlotte 49ers during the second half at Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs have put a lot of effort into retaining players they recruited out of high school, and especially players from the 20024 class. Over the last three years, only six players from that class have transferred out of the program, and three of them transferred out after off the field issues.

Notable names from that class that are still on Georgia's roster are Ellis Robinson, KJ Bolden, Justin Williams, Chris Cole, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Nate Frazier, Demello Jones, Quintavius Johnson and Chauncey Bowens. All of which are names that have already become familiar names in the lineup.

Those players not only need to continue to develop, but Georgia's success this upcoming year really hinges on them maximizing their production on the field.

Not only that, but other players from that class, such as Sacovie White-Helton, Nnamdi Ogboko, Daniel Calhoun and Nasir Johnson also need to take the next steps in their careers. White-Helton is expected to be a big contributor in the wide receiver room this season, Ogboko and Johnson are going to need to play snaps on the defensive line and Calhoun has the opportunity to be a starting guard for Georgia this year.

A lot of Georgia's success this season hinges on them getting a return on their investment in the 2024 class.

2. Gunner Stockton Getting 15 Percent Better

Stockton last season was by no means a problem for the Bulldogs. The first-year starting quarterback showed up in the biggest moments of the season and helped lead one of the most efficient offenses in the country. As do most players heading into their second season of being a starter, though, Stockton has some areas where he can improve.

It's things like becoming better at layering the football, something he improved on in the middle of the season last year. Maybe protecting himself from taking some of the massive hits he did a season ago. Becoming a factor in Georgia's offense, being more explosive this season, specifically in the vertical passing game.

These aren't major fixes, and it's not like Georgia needs Stockton to completely overhaul what he showcased in 2025. But if Georgia's quarterback can take some small steps forward in some of those areas this offseason, they will be a better football team.

3. Good Players Need to Become Great Players

Georgia is a very talented team; there is no denying that. But there is the potential for the Bulldogs to go from having a lot of good players to having a lot of great players. KJ Bolden has been very good for Georgia, but can he turn into the most impactful player on defense? Chris Cole has been very good for Georgia, but can he become the next linebacker in program history to win the Butkus Award? Nate Frazier was very good for Georgia last season, but can he enter his name into the long line of UGA greats at that position? Juan Gaston and Donniel Glover were good for Georgia last season, but can they become two of the best offensive linemen in the conference?

The list can go further than that. Ellis Robinson, Raylen Wilson, Demello Jones, Elijah Griffin, etc. And this is by no means a slight against any of those players. They were all super impactful in Georgia's success last season and some in the season before that. But if Georgia wants to go from being a quarterfinal exit to hoisting up a third national championship under Coach Smart, good players have to turn into great players.

