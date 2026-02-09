Gunner Stockton Could've Earned "Two to Three Times More" Had He Transferred

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton could have earned "two to three times more" had he entered the transfer portal.

While the transfer portal has been closed for several weeks now, on Monday, it was reported by On3's Pete Nakos that Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton had signed a new deal with the Bulldogs for the upcoming season. Stockton helped lead Georgia to a college football playoff appearance, an 11-1 regular season record and a second-straight conference title.

The news of Stockton officially returning to Georgia was not major news, but what was interesting was the discovery of what the Georgia quarterback left on the table by deciding to stay in Athens.

Gunner Stockton Took Lesser Deal to Improve Georgia's Roster

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Gunner did agree to a deal with UGA for the 2026 season,” his rep, Faryn Healy of ESM, told On3. “He did not feel an announcement was necessary as he is a player who would never consider transferring. He could have earned two to three times more by entering the portal, but Gunner bleeds red and black."

It's not often you hear about college athletes taking a lesser deal in today's world, but Stockton so to ensure the Bulldogs could take care of business at other spots on the roster.

“He wanted UGA to have the budget to retain and acquire the talent for the roster needed to compete for another championship," Healy said. "Gunner doesn’t play football at UGA for money. Leading that team is his lifelong dream.”

This past season, Stockton threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns. An impressive season for the first-year starting quarterback.

Stockton first became the guy in Athens during the 2024 season. Carson Beck suffered an injury during the SEC title game, which led to Stockton filling in for him in the second half against the Texas Longhorns. Stockton then made his first career start against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl during the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Since then, Stockton has become a fan-favorite player for the Bulldogs. He embodies a player that is willing to leave it all on the field and do whatever it takes for his team to win every single weekend. Now, the willingness to take a pay cut to make sure the team as a whole gets better can be added to the list as well.

More from Bulldogs on SI: