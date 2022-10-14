Georgia reclaimed their No. 1 ranking in the polls after week six and now they head into yet another conference matchup. This time against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Bulldogs are currently listed as a 38-point favorite for this week, according to SISportsbook.

This will be the first time that Vanderbilt has traveled to Sanford stadium since 2018 after the cancellation of their matchup in 2020. The Bulldogs have dominated this series as of late and are looking to continue that trend on Saturday. So what's in store for Georgia in their week seven game against the Commodores?

Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Vanderbilt

AJ Swann throws his first career interception

Swann has been impressive up to this point for the Commodores. He may be a true freshman but he hasn't played like one as he has yet to throw an interception in his first five career games. As for Saturday though, Swann will be going up against a tough Georgia secondary.

The Bulldogs are currently averaging an interception per game and safeties Christopher Smith and Malaki Starks already have two each. Starks nearly came away with his third on the year against Auburn but wasn't able to hold onto the ball as he fell to the ground. It's gonna be a tough matchup for Vanderbilt's quarterback and keeping the ball out of harm's way might be difficult in this one.

Stetson Bennett throws for three touchdowns

It has been three straight weeks without a touchdown pass from Bennett, but that streak will come to an end against the Commodores. Bennett has had some struggles as of late passing the ball but still averaging close to 300 passing yards per game. Teams have been throwing for an average of 324 passing yards against the Commodore's defense, so it's shaping up to potentially be a big day for Bennett.

Both Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey had strong performances against Vanderbilt last season, combining for three touchdown receptions. Adonai Mitchell is still rehabbing an injury so Bowers and McConkey will be the two main guys that the Bulldogs will rely on for Saturday in the passing game.

Georgia goes turnover free

Georgia did a great job of protecting the football earlier in the season but they haven't as of late. In their last three games, they have committed five turnovers after committing none in the first three games. Four out of the five have come from players fumbling the football. It's a problem they will need to fix as they close in on the latter half of the season and if they can help bring that number back down against Vanderbilt, they'll be off to a good start.

