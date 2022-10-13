Get to Know AJ Swann, Vanderbilt's Freshman Quarterback

Two years ago, the Vanderbilt Football program had 39 scholarship players remaining on their roster amidst a COVID football season that didn't see a win and a football team that was coachess by mid November.

Now, as the Commodores prepare to travel to Athens, Georgia to take on the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, they are (3-3) on the season, and have what seems to be an extremely bright future.

One of the primary reasons for the optimism around this program resides in the right arm of true freshman quarterback AJ Swann. Swann, a product of Cherokee High in Cherokee County, Georgia, has thrown for 848 yards on 62.7% completion, tossing 8 TDs... having yet to throw an interception.

He hasn't exactly been playing scrubs either. His first start as a starter yielded a come from behind win over Northern Illinois, then he was thrown to the wolves against then No. 1 ranked Alabama and now No. 9 ranked Ole Miss. They asked him to drop back 38 times against Ole Miss, he complete 27 of 38 for 281 and 2 TDs.

So, who is AJ Swann?

Swann isn't new to those who followed the Georgia high school recruiting circuit. He was impossible to miss on the camp circuit, due in large part to his lively arm, but mostly because he was everywhere. For three offseasons straight, I saw AJ Swann. And for three offseason straight Swann continued and continued to get better.

Swann was originally committed to Maryland during his senior season, until he de-committed from the Terps on November 30th, 2021. Just a week later he was a member of the Commodores 2022 class and enrolled in Nashville in January after competing in the Under Armor all-American game.

Swann has gone everywhere as this 6'2, 200 pound, lanky quarterback that has always blown people away with the life in his arm... the ball comes out different from Swann than most. The thing that everyone always overlooked was his athleticism, the bigger programs, like Georgia, had Swann in and evaluated him but never pulled the trigger on an offer.

“Yeah, we had him down several times. Really throws the ball well; he's a sneaky athlete. Kid throws back shoulder balls, RPOs, spins it really good. You can see why they've had confidence in him. The most recent games he stood out and done tremendous job. For a freshman to go into the environments he's played in, he's played really well.” - Kirby Smart on AJ Swann

He's making the right decisions, he's protecting the football, he's been accurate and on time, all as a true freshman in the SEC. Though of all the traits that have made him successful, his toughness has always stood out to me as an evaluator. He's always been willing to stand in and take shots, play through pain and just compete.

He's an intangible traits evaluation. You can watch him throw all day and fall in love with the arm talent, you will question the athleticism, but you won't question the competitiveness on Saturdays. Even when he's outmanned and outmatched like he will be most Saturdays, but particularly this Saturday against Georgia.

