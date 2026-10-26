ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia football team are ranked No. 3 in the latest AP poll with all of their goals right in front of them. The Bulldogs are 6-1 with a massive rivarly game coming up against the No. 17 Florida Gators. Several major Bulldogs are having great seasons so far, and if they want to beat the Gators, these Dawgs will have to continue playing at a high level.

Chris Cole - Linebacker

If we're giving an "MVP" award for the Georgia Bulldogs right now, it has to go to Chris Cole. One of the best linebackers in college football, Cole has been a playmaking machine for the Bulldog defense so far this season, secring 40 tackles, 8.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks. He's also broken up three passes and recovered two fumbles, both against the Oklahoma Sooners. Cole took one of the fumbles back for a big touchdown during Georgia's big win. Cole was been named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week after Georgia's win over Alabama where he made eight tackles, one sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. He was also named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week after the Bulldogs’ win over Oklahoma and could be a finalist for the Butkus Award at the end of the season.

Dontrell Glover - Offensive Guard

One of Georgia's best players on offense this season has been Glover, the sophomore offensive guard from Atlanta. The consistent multi-year starter had been a consistent lineman on the left side of Georgia's offensive line, allowing the Bulldog rushing attack to run for an average of 197 yards per game which ranked 3rd in the SEC. Glover has shown impressive strength, mobility, and could push for All-SEC honors at the end of the season if he continues his stellar play during the second half of the season.

Dwight Phillips Jr. - Running Back

Without Dwight Phillips Jr the Bulldogs would be in some serious trouble on offense. With Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens both missing an extended period of time so far this season, Phillips has stepped up in a big way, leading the Bulldogs on the ground. The speedy third-year running back has rushed 47 times for just under 350 yards and two touchdowns. He's also caught 10 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown. His biggest game came on the road against Alabama where he rushed for 120 yards during Georgia's big win. With sources telling SI that Chauncey Bowens may miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, look for Phillips to continue to see big carries come his way over the next several games.

KJ Bolden - Safety

One of Georgia's most consistent defenders this season, Bolden is a junior safety who has been a dependable player in the the Bulldog secondary. The playmaking junior from Buford was missed badly during Georgia's loss to Auburn, showing why he's such an important peice to the Bulldog defense. Bolden also made a critical 3rd down sack against Alabama late in the game that allowed Georgia to secure victory on the road. Bolden has made 22 tackles, two TFLs, one sack and one INT through six games. He'll need to be at his best down the stretch, starting this upcoming weekend against the Gators in Atlanta.