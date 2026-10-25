How to Watch Georgia Football vs. Florida: Game Time, Channel, How to Stream, Odds for Week 9 game (Oct. 31, 2026)

No. 3 Georgia football has a huge matchup with No. 20 Florida in a Week 9 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Both Georgia football and the Gators were off this Saturday. Auburn upset No. 1 Georgia 27-24 in Athens two weeks ago. The Gators upset No. 7 Texas in Austin 27-24. This is the first time ever Georgia football has played Florida in Atlanta. The two schools have traditionally played in Jacksonville at the site of the old Gator Bowl.

Eventually the NFL awarded a franchise to the city, and the Gator Bowl was knocked down for a new stadium. That stadium is being gutted over these two years, meaning this game - the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party - moves to Atlanta this year and Tampa next year.

Then the two schools renew their rivalry in Jacksonville in 2028.

Georgia and Florida have played for over 100 years. It is one of UGA's three traditional rivalries (Georgia Tech and Auburn). Injuries are a major concern for both teams coming into the game - particuarly on the offensive side of the ball.

Georgia football-Florida: Game time for Week 9 game

The Georgia football-Florida game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Florida: TV Channel for Week 9 game

The Georgia football-Florida game will be broadcast on ABC.

Georgia football-Florida: How to watch online, stream for Week 9 game

The Georgia football-Florida will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Florida: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 9 game

According to FanDuel, Georgia is a 10.5-point favorite against Florida. The over/under for the game is 55.5

The Dawgs are 5-2 against the spread this season.

What Kirby Smart said:

“I think every team is different when it comes to a bye-week. If you asked what’s the number one thing that we can get out of the bye-week, there’s a bunch of things. It depends on who you’re asking. Are you asking about which player? Recover and conditioning level and getting healthy would be one answer, but getting better would another answer. Those two don’t necessarily coexist well. You have to be careful about who you’re talking about. Is it a fourth-year player? Is it a fifth-year player? Is it a guy that’s beat up because he’s played a bunch of snaps versus a guy that hasn’t? You’re trying to gain those inches we just talked about in those margins. We’re really prescribing this week for each player what they can get better at, what they can improve on. Some of that is conditioning, some of that is health, some of that is reps and some of it is situational football. We have different guys in different spots that all need different things.”

Last time out: Georgia football-Auburn

Georgia football QB Gunner Stockton turned the ball over three times including a fumble on UGA's final drive of the game to help Auburn get the ball at midfield. The Tigers then moved the ball to position for a very makable game-winning kick. The 27-24 win was Auburn's first in Athens in over 20 years.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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