Two Georgia Football Players Arrested for Speeding and Reckless Driving

Two Georgia football players have been arrested for speeding and reckless driving.

Some unfortunate news for the Georgia Bulldogs' football program as linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were arrested on Wednesday on charges of speeding at maximum limits and reckless driving. Ikinnagbon was also charged with following too closely. All of which are misdemeanors.

Cole was booked at 9:59 PM and posted $26 bond and Ikinnagbon was booked at 10:27 PM and posted $39 bond.

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” a Georgia team spokesperson said in a statement on the arrests. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon Arrested for Speeding and Reckless Driving

Nov 22, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) and linebacker Justin against the Charlotte 49ers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, this has become a common issue with the Georgia football program. Over the years, they have had multiple players arrested on reckless driving charges by Athens Clarke County Police. Last season, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about how the program approaches these situations, and this is what he had to say.

“Each case is a case-by-case basis,” Smart said. “And we’ll always evaluate things that way based on the total history of the student-athlete, what the actions were, what they entailed.”

Cole is expected to be one of the star players on defense for Georgia this season. In 2025, Cole racked up 59 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

As for Ikinnagbon, he was a true freshman last season and is expected to see his role on the field expand this season. In 2025, he appeared in five games for the Bulldogs as a reserve player.

In 2025, Nitro Tuggle, Nyier Daniels and Marques Easley were all arrested for driving related incidences. All three players are no longer with the program as they would later enter the transfer portal.

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to add a third national title to Kirby Smart's resume as a head coach this season. They are coming off back-to-back conference titles and have made the college football playoff the past two seasons. Both of which ended with them losing in the Sugar Bowl in the quarterfinal round.

Spring practice will soon start up across college football here soon and the Bulldogs are expected to host their annual G-Day scrimmage for fans to get their first look at this year's roster, which will feature many news faces between portal pickups and incoming freshman.