Watch: Giant Panda Picks Winner of Georgia - Ohio State

College football can be an extremely difficult sport to cover without some form of bias.

Yes, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit may be the leading voice in the sport, but his heart will always track back to his Ohio State days. The same can be said of his colleague David Pollack, a Georgia legend.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger covers the sport as completely, and with as much detail, as anyone, but his roots trace back to Mississippi State.

Sometimes you need an impartial judge; a mind that can simply look at the facts presented to them and make a calculated choice. For that, the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl turned to a native of Chengdu, China.

Yang Yang is a 25-year-old giant panda from the mountains of China. He currently resides at Zoo Atlanta. With the College Football Playoff in town, Yang Yang was tasked with picking between the two teams: Georgia and Ohio State. The results can be viewed below.

Yang Yang is rolling - and eating - with the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs.

From the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and Zoo Atlanta:

Yang Yang has correctly predicted the winner of last two Chick-fil-A Peach Bowls, predicting Michigan State over Pitt in 2021 and Georgia over Cincinnati in 2020. The 55th annual Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be held at 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will be nationally televised by ESPN. The winner of the game will advance to play for the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Jan. 9. Ohio State will be making its fifth College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance, while Georgia will play in its second consecutive Semifinal and third overall after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season. The Buckeyes will make their first trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, while the Bulldogs are set to make their seventh appearance, which is now tied for the second most appearances of any team in the Bowl’s history. The Bulldogs currently hold a 4-2 record to date in the game, with their most recent appearance coming against Cincinnati in 2020. This year’s matchup also represents only the fifth Big Ten vs. SEC matchup in the Bowl’s 55-year history, and the first since 2018 when No. 10 Florida defeated No. 7 Michigan. It will mark only the second time Ohio State and Georgia have faced off and the first time in 29 years when the Bulldogs defeated the Buckeyes 21-14 in the 1993 Florida Citrus Bowl.

All videos and pictures are courtesy of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and Zoo Atlanta.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE