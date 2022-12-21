Travis Hunter Hints Toward Commitment

One year ago, Travis Hunter made history on early national signing day. He spurned Florida State despite a long-term commitment in favor of Jackson State, with the driving factor being head coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders left Jackson State this offseason to join the P5 ranks. He is now the head man at Colorado and intends to compete immediately. Much of the top Jackson State talent entered the portal to follow Sanders to Boulder, presumably.

While Hunter entered the portal, it isn't certain that he follows Sanders. Hunter flirted with Georgia in high school; in fact, the Bulldogs may have caused a ripple effect that led Hunter to Jackson State.

Head coach Kirby Smart and company managed to get him on campus multiple times in December 2021. Hunter hadn't visited any college campus outside of Tallahassee in years, and that time in Athens opened his mind to other possibilities.

Now, he could be ready to shock the world again. Multiple outlets report that Hunter has been in contact with Smart and the Georgia staff. While it may be a ploy from Sanders to drum up publicity and claim a recruiting win over Georgia, there's also possible truth to these rumors.

Hunter posted a message to his Twitter account asking which fans wanted "an early Christmas present." Hunter typically doesn't frequently post on social media besides promotional posts.

While it's all speculation, Hunter has shown a flair for dramatics. He's an elite two-way player that is an NFL body at either wide receiver or corner.

