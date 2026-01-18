What the Georgia Bulldogs Can Learn From the 2025 College Football Season
In this story:
As the 2025 college football season comes to a close, here are some things the Georgia Bulldogs can learn moving forward.
The 2025 college football season is just over 24 hours away from reaching its conclusion, as the national championship game is set to be played Monday evening. While the Georgia Bulldogs will not be competing for a title this season, there are still a handful of things Kirby Smart and his staff can take away from the year.
1. Line of Scrimmage Play is Most Important
While spending big on skill positions has become a recent trend in college football. Team success still heavily relies on the quality of play along the lines of scrimmage. The two teams competing for a national championship this season (Indiana and Miami) are the epitome of this notion.
2. In-Season Development is Mandatory
With the transfer portal and NIL era spreading talent across the country, the majority of college football rosters have become increasingly younger. With that, the luxury of waiting on players to develop after a season or two is no more. Instead, young players must find ways to develop as players throughout the season in order to give teams a chance at winning a national title.
3. How You Play in January Matters Far More Than the Regular Season
For the second season in a row, a two-loss team will compete for the national title, and for the third season in a row, the SEC Champion has missed the national championship game. While winning early games is still extremely important, playing your best football in the month of January and late December has become far more important than playing well during the regular season.
4. There are Multiple Avenues for Success When it Comes to Roster Construction
While Indiana and Miami share a long list of similarities, the construction of their rosters and how each program went about acquiring talent is extremely different. One team prioritized player experience and age, while another focused on acquiring the most talented and highly rated individuals possible. Given both team's appearnaces in this year's national championship, it is safe to say that each method works and could result in a College Football Playoff roster.
5. The Margins are Thinner Than Ever Before
On multiple occasions this past season, the Bulldogs found themselves in extremely close games, where the difference in the matchup was decided by one play. Which means winning in college football has become harder than ever before, and the room for error is smaller than it was just a few seasons ago.
Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.Follow @Kirby_24K