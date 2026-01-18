What the Georgia Bulldogs Can Learn From the 2025 College Football Season

As the 2025 college football season comes to a close, here are some things the Georgia Bulldogs can learn moving forward.

The 2025 college football season is just over 24 hours away from reaching its conclusion, as the national championship game is set to be played Monday evening. While the Georgia Bulldogs will not be competing for a title this season, there are still a handful of things Kirby Smart and his staff can take away from the year.

1. Line of Scrimmage Play is Most Important

Oct 29, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun (65) and offensive line line up on the of scrimmage with Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) and defensive line during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

While spending big on skill positions has become a recent trend in college football. Team success still heavily relies on the quality of play along the lines of scrimmage. The two teams competing for a national championship this season (Indiana and Miami) are the epitome of this notion.

2. In-Season Development is Mandatory

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) celebrates after an incomplete pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With the transfer portal and NIL era spreading talent across the country, the majority of college football rosters have become increasingly younger. With that, the luxury of waiting on players to develop after a season or two is no more. Instead, young players must find ways to develop as players throughout the season in order to give teams a chance at winning a national title.

3. How You Play in January Matters Far More Than the Regular Season

Ole Miss linebacker Cooper Cannon (46) and safety Kegan Sherwood (49) point to the stands after the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the second season in a row, a two-loss team will compete for the national title, and for the third season in a row, the SEC Champion has missed the national championship game. While winning early games is still extremely important, playing your best football in the month of January and late December has become far more important than playing well during the regular season.

4. There are Multiple Avenues for Success When it Comes to Roster Construction

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) celebrates after defeating the Mississippi Rebels 31-27 during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Indiana and Miami share a long list of similarities, the construction of their rosters and how each program went about acquiring talent is extremely different. One team prioritized player experience and age, while another focused on acquiring the most talented and highly rated individuals possible. Given both team's appearnaces in this year's national championship, it is safe to say that each method works and could result in a College Football Playoff roster.

5. The Margins are Thinner Than Ever Before

Sep 13, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver London Humphreys (16) runs the ball during the second half against Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner-Imagn Images

On multiple occasions this past season, the Bulldogs found themselves in extremely close games, where the difference in the matchup was decided by one play. Which means winning in college football has become harder than ever before, and the room for error is smaller than it was just a few seasons ago.