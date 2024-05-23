What Will Be Georgia's Toughest Home Game in Their 2024 Schedule?
Who will be the Georgia Bulldogs' toughest home game during the 2024 college football season?
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 college football schedule has been tabbed by many as one of the nation's hardest schedules and arguably one of the toughest UGA schedules of all time. But with the tough schedule, comes a handful of highly anticipated matchups that will be exciting to watch.
Unfortunately for Bulldog fans, the majority of these highly anticipated games will not be played in Athens. So, with the toughest games of the Bulldogs’ 2024 season set to be played on the road. What will the Bulldogs’ toughest matchup “Between the Hedges” be?
A few candidates this season could be big matchups in Athens, with the first being the Auburn Tigers. While the Tigers’ program is not necessarily on the same level as the Bulldogs right now, last season’s nail-biter proved that the Tigers can be a formidable opponent no matter the day.
The second opponent that could be a major challenge for the Dawgs is the Tennessee Volunteers. The Volunteers will likely be the most talented opponent to travel to Athens this season and have been eagerly yearning to defeat Georgia for more than 5 seasons now. Both schools were ranked No.1 the last time these two teams met up in Athens. Could this year’s game provide the same allure?
The final matchup that may provide Georgia with a challenge is of course the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Last year, jackets head coach Brent Key showcased that his team could hang with the Dawgs last year when the Bulldogs defeated Tech in a close game in Atlanta.
While it is currently unclear just who will provide Kirby Smart and his team with the biggest challenge on their home field this season. The Bulldogs’ 2024 home schedule makes it clear that the Dawgs’ toughest games will be played away from Athens.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K