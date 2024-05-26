Dawgs Daily

Who Will Be Georgia's Highest-Rated Player in EA College Football 25?

With a highly-anticipated college football video game on the way, it's time to predict who will be Georgia's highest-rated player in the video game.

Christian Kirby II

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With a highly-anticipated college football video game on the way, it's time to predict who will be Georgia's highest-rated player in the video game.

EA Sports’ beloved college football video games are expected to return to shelves this summer after a nearly 10-year hiatus from releasing a new game. With a brand-new game in the works and real-life players set to make an appearance, Dawgs Daily has compiled a list of players who could possibly have the highest ranking on the Georgia Bulldogs. 

1. Malaki Starks

wOct 28, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) against the Florida Gators during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
wOct 28, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) against the Florida Gators during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Malaki Starks has arguably been the best player on Georgia’s defense since his freshman year in 2022. With his junior year on the way, the highly talented safety could easily be the Dawgs highest ranked player and will likely be one of the highest-ranked safeties in the entire video game.

2. Mykel Williams

Sep 17, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

A game-wrecking pass-rusher is one of the most viable weapons in both real football and video game football and Mykel Williams is certainly that. The Bulldogs defender has even gotten some first-round buzz in this year’s upcoming NFL Draft. It would be no surprise at all if Williams were the highest-ranked bulldog on the roster.  

3. Carson Beck

Sep 16, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) passes the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) passes the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knows that the quarterback is the most important position in football and Carson Beck might be the best quarterback in the entire country. The Bulldogs’ signal-caller is sure to be one of, if not the highest-ranked players in the entire video game. 

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass
  • Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K

Published
Christian Kirby II

CHRISTIAN KIRBY II