Who Will Be Georgia's Highest-Rated Player in EA College Football 25?
With a highly-anticipated college football video game on the way, it's time to predict who will be Georgia's highest-rated player in the video game.
EA Sports’ beloved college football video games are expected to return to shelves this summer after a nearly 10-year hiatus from releasing a new game. With a brand-new game in the works and real-life players set to make an appearance, Dawgs Daily has compiled a list of players who could possibly have the highest ranking on the Georgia Bulldogs.
1. Malaki Starks
Malaki Starks has arguably been the best player on Georgia’s defense since his freshman year in 2022. With his junior year on the way, the highly talented safety could easily be the Dawgs highest ranked player and will likely be one of the highest-ranked safeties in the entire video game.
2. Mykel Williams
A game-wrecking pass-rusher is one of the most viable weapons in both real football and video game football and Mykel Williams is certainly that. The Bulldogs defender has even gotten some first-round buzz in this year’s upcoming NFL Draft. It would be no surprise at all if Williams were the highest-ranked bulldog on the roster.
3. Carson Beck
Everyone knows that the quarterback is the most important position in football and Carson Beck might be the best quarterback in the entire country. The Bulldogs’ signal-caller is sure to be one of, if not the highest-ranked players in the entire video game.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
