FAYETTEVILLE - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs passed their first road test with flying colors after 45-17 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here are a few players who led the way during Georgia's dominant victory.

Chauncey Bowens - Running Back

It was an efficient and productive game for the third-year Georgia back. Bowens had a career-high three rushing touchdowns during Georgia's blowout win and ended the day with 11 carries for 39 yards along with those three scores. He also caught the ball effectively with two receptions for 13 yards. The Bulldog rushing attack wasn't perfect, and there were not a ton of wide open running lanes, but Bowens found a way to run hard and punish defenders at the goal-line. The Dawgs scored six touchdowns in the game and three of them came from Bowens who could see plenty of opportunities to make plays next week against the Sooners.

Craig Dandridge - Wide Receiver

Georgia's freshman receiver continues to shine and had a really strong day against the Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon. The speedy wideout got involved early and had a long 61-yard touchdown catch down the field late in the 4th quarter that extended Georgia's big lead. He was a weapon in motion and even got a carry early in the ballgame. The playmaking receiver ended the day with three catches for 74 yards and one touchdown to go along with one carry for six yards.

Raylen Wilson - Linebacker

Georgia's senior linebacker had a big showing against Arkansas over the weekend. Leading the Bulldog defense to another elite performance, Wilson was all over the field and made things tough all afternoon for the Razorback offense. Wilson's biggest play came in the second half where he forced a sack fumble that was recovered by a Bulldog defensive lineman. Wilson ended the day with three tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble. This was Wilson's most productive game so far this season, and with Oklahoma coming to town next week, look for Wilson to be productive once again in SEC play.

Khalil Barnes - Safety

Georgia's transfer safety from Clemson made a big impact to start SEC play against Arkansas. The veteran defensive back got the game off strong with a pass-breakup that led to an early Razorback punt. He also made one TFL in addition to his four tackles on the day. He's a tough, instinctive defender who is certainly making an impact for the Bulldog defense to start conference play. There were a lot of defenders who played well, and Barnes definitely stood out.