Give Up on Gunner Stockton? Not Georgia Football

ATHENS - If folks are listening for criticism inside Georgia football about Gunner Stockton, they’ll have a hard time finding it - even after the quarterback’s three-turnover performance during Auburn’s 27-24 upset of the No. 1 Dawgs on Saturday.

“We wanted him to know that even after the first one (turnover) just do you,” said Georgia football TE Lawson Luckie. “The worst thing you can do is become gun-shy.”

Stockton’s final turnover of the day halted what looked like was going to be a game-winning field goal attempt by the Dawgs, and gave Auburn the ball at midfield. A few plays and a costly personal foul later, the Tigers knocked in a 33-yard FG to beat the Dawgs for the first time Between the Hedges in over two decades.

It was a frustrating day for the Dawgs. But insiders as well as players and Georgia football coach Kirby Smart are very clear about Stockton.

“We trust you more than anyone, that dude is going to lead us out to war no matter what,” Luckie said.

“(I) saw him in the locker room (after the game) his head was up,” Smart said of Stockton. “We wouldn't have been in the position we were in if it wasn't for Gunner. We wouldn't been able to do some of the things we did if it wasn't for Gunner. 6 of 12 on third down, that's efficient against these guys, and I'm really proud that he's growing up and getting better. He had all the success last week, and so many people want to reach out and talk about it, and it's so tough. He did no difference in his preparation. He didn't do anything different. They did a good job and took a lot of our run game away, and that puts a lot of pressure on him. And I thought he did a good job keeping us in the game. Very unfortunate on the fumble. If there's anybody I'd pick to have the ball in their hands, it'd be him because he does a great job with his ball security.”

Georgia football Gunner Stockton runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against Auburn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now Smart, Stockton and the Bulldogs enter a bye week of a loss for the first time since losing 36-16 to Joe Burrow and No. 13 LSU in Baton Rouge in 2018. That season QB Jake Fromm performed poorly in Death Valley going 16 of 34 with two interceptions. After the loss there was a considerable amount of consternation amongst Georgia fans that five-star freshman Justin Fields should get more snaps heading into a massive showdown with No. 9 Florida in Jacksonville.

But Fromm rebounded against the Gators - going 17 of 24 for 240 yards and three touchdowns in No. 7 Georgia’s 36-17 win in Jacksonville.

"If there's anybody I'd pick to have the ball in their hands, it'd be him because he does a great job with his ball security.” Kirby Smart on Gunner Stockton

Stockton has been one of the steadiest performers for the Bulldogs since he began as starting quarterback in 2025. Officials required Stockton to leave the Auburn game after his head hit the turf hard on the Dawgs’ first drive of the game. He returned at the end of the drive to help the Bulldogs get into the end zone. Smart said he was told Stockton “was good”.

“Well they checked him out and said he was good,” Smart said after the Auburn loss. “He had a stinger in his shoulder, which numbs your shoulder, but that happens a lot in football and you come back from that. But they were checking him for you know, concussion and things. They checked him out and brought him back in and said he was cleared.”

The Bulldogs are set to take on Florida in Atlanta on Halloween.