ATHENS - On the final game inside Sanford Stadium, Gunner Stockton delivered.

The senior quarterback from Rabun County was near perfect on Saturday against rival Georgia Tech, going 20/26 for 233 yards and four touchdown passes. He also had a 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, giving the Dawgs an early 14-0 lead.

The route was on, and Stockton was on fire. He was efficient, but made several big throws down the field throughout Georgia's dominant 63-0 victory. He had multiple passes batted down at the line of scrimmage, resulting in most of his incompletions, but when he took shots down the field, they connected.

Stockton had six completions on 15+ yards, with the longest being a 28-yard touchdown pass to Talyn Taylor in the third quarter. It was a perfect pass, and it was the last of Stockton's career in Sanford Stadium.

Stockton also connected on a 22-yard pass to tight end Jaden Reddell, a 22-yard pass to Isaiah Canion, another completed pass to Reddell for 24 yards, along with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dandridge. Stockton was once again in full command of the offense and distributed the ball effectively as 15 different Bulldogs caught a pass in the game.

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The Bulldogs scored nine touchdowns on ten offensive drives. Zero turnovers. All led by Stockton, who is the face of the No. 1 team in the country. You could also make the case that over the month of November, no quarterback in college football is playing better than Stockton.

With the Heisman Trophy race coming to a close, the Georgia gunslinger is making a strong case to be a finalist in New York next month. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke about that and more after Georgia's dominant 63-0 shutout victory.

“A lot of people base the Heisman on statistics, and I think when you look at him across the board statistically, he's been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country, if not the most.

"He's done it for a really good football team. He's done it consistently over time. He's a selfless player. He's not a self-promoter. He does whatever's asked of him from an offensive standpoint, and he leads his team and he's really good at what he does. I'm very excited if he gets those opportunities. He's certainly deserving of those opportunities, but a lot of times, you know, people outside our power make those decisions. I don't really know really what it's based on, but it's hard to argue with what he's done.”

On the season, Stockton is 196/269 for 2,623 yards and 26 touchdowns. He's also rushed for an impressive 256 yards and four more touchdowns. Stockton and the Bulldogs will take on the Texas Longhorns for the 2026 SEC Championship next weekend in Atlanta.