How Trevor Etienne Could Impact Georgia's Offensive Approach in 2024
Here's how Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne could have a massive impact on Georgia's playcalling this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs were busy in the transfer portal this offseason, pulling in eight transfers with potentially even more in the spring. The fruits of their labor seemed to be massive during the Bulldogs’ spring game, as many of the new bulldogs had massive days.
But one player who stood out, in particular, was transfer running back Trevor Etienne. The former Florida Gator averaged six yards a carry and gained an additional 33 yards through the air as a pass catcher. While his stat sheet was extremely impressive for a spring scrimmage, Etienne’s explosiveness and “big play” abilities were what wowed fans and coaches the most.
What makes Etienne’s G-Day showing so promising is that it appears that Etienne has proven he will be a “do everything” type running back for the Bulldogs this season. Something that could drastically change the way offensive coordinator Mike Bobo calls plays this season.
The Bulldogs’ list of highly talented running backs spans more than three decades and the Dawgs have had plenty of talent in their ball carrier room under Kirby Smart. But the dynamic rushing and pass-catching abilities that Etienne possesses could become a massive headache for opposing defenses.
With an elite quarterback in Carson Beck leading the offense and Etienne in the Bulldogs’ backfield this season. There’s an excellent chance that we see the Bulldogs utilize the running back in the passing game more than we have in previous seasons under Kirby Smart.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
