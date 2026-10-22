Three Bold Predictions for the Rest of Georgia Football’s Regular Season

The Georgia Bulldogs’ bye week is coming at a good point in the season. It is just over the halfway mark, the Dawgs are banged up and Georgia is coming off of a shocking home loss to the Auburn Tigers.

Kirby Smart’s group has five games left in the regular season with a couple of big, ranked matchups. Instead of bold predictions for one game, let’s make some bold predictions for Georgia that include the rest of the season.

Nine Wide Receivers Finish with at Least 200 Yards and Two Touchdowns

This is the loftiest of the three bold predictions, but it is possible with how Georgia spread the ball around on offense. What would need to happen for this to come true?

Two players would need over 100 receiving yards over the next five games. Six others would need less than 100 yards in that span, with some of them needing less than 30 yards. Six of the players would need to score a touchdown over the next five games.

All of it coming together would be tough, but all nine of those players are a real part of Georgia’s offense.

Georgia Totals 40 Sacks in Regular Season

Georgia has sacked the opposing quarterback 22 times so far. That means that the Dawgs are on pace for 37.7 sacks for the regular season right now. I am predicting 40. Eighteen sacks over the next five games would be very impressive, but Georgia can do it. They have had plenty of three, four and five sack games this year.

Doing it against Trinidad Chambliss will likely be the biggest challenge, but the Dawgs defensive line should be able to slow down the other four quarterbacks it faced. Georgia brought down Byrum Brown a few times. It can do the same to LaNorris Sellers.

Gunner Stockton Surpasses his 2025 Passing Touchdown Total

Gunner Stockton threw 24 touchdown passes during the 2025 season. That includes Georgia' s two postseason games, where he threw four touchdowns. He threw 20 across 12 regular season games last year.

I think he can surpass 24 passing touchdowns during the regular season. He has 16 right now, so he needs to throw nine over the next five games in order to obtain that feat.

This is probably the least bold of the three predictions, so they are in descending order from most bold to least bold. Stockton is coming off his worst game in a Georgia uniform, but he still threw two touchdown passes. He has been more active through the air and less active on the ground than he was a season ago.