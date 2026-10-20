Kirby Smart, Georgia Football Are on a Recruiting Roll: Why Do These Commits Matter?

ATHENS - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is loading up on the recruiting trail during his only off week of the season.

Georgia’s class for the next recruiting cycle is starting to become pretty impressive. Smart and the Bulldogs already have 5-star QB Jayden Wade‍, 4-star TE Asa Wall‍ and 4-star DB Nick Carroll‍ on board.

Late Monday night the Dawgs added Koehn Dial, an offensive lineman from Franklin - a suburb of Nashville - picked the Bulldogs.

“After a lot of consideration,” Dial said on social media. “It’s an honor to announce my commitment to the University of Georgia. Thank you everyone who has helped me through my journey. GO DAWGS!”

Dial was the second commitment of the day to for the Dawgs. Earlier Monday, Christian Mays, the No. 2-ranked JUCO prospect in the country, flipped from the Tennessee Vols to Smart and the Bulldogs.

Dial picked Georgia football over Florida, LSU, Indiana and Kentucky. Smart said earlier this season that recruiting is always challenging - even after players publicly commit to his program.

“No one's committed until they're signed,” Smart said. “So I don't see it as a challenge. I see it as they're not committed. At the end of the day, they're not bound until they sign something or they enroll. That's just kinda the way it is. I don't really look at it as: ‘Well, what's the challenge of keeping them?’ They're not yours. They have an option to go to other places. You also have an option to not keep them.”

Matt DeBary, a long-time recruiting analyst at Dawg Post said it was a great time for Georgia to add commitments.

“After a tough loss to Auburn over the weekend the Bulldogs set off some fireworks,” DeBary said. “Georgia hosted several major prospects in the 2027 class over the weekend and were able to land commitments from four-star defensive tackle Christian Mays, the No. 2 overall JUCO prospect in the country, and in-state safety Braylon Miller, one of the most productive defenders across Georgia in the 2027 class out of Newton. The Bulldogs landed a big piece on the offensive line in their 2028 recruiting class. After visiting Athens for the second time this fall, four-star offensive tackle Koehn Dial, a giant 6-foot-7, 295-pound lineman.”