Kirby Smart, Georgia Football Are on a Recruiting Roll: Why Do These Commits Matter?
In this story:
ATHENS - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is loading up on the recruiting trail during his only off week of the season.
Georgia’s class for the next recruiting cycle is starting to become pretty impressive. Smart and the Bulldogs already have 5-star QB Jayden Wade, 4-star TE Asa Wall and 4-star DB Nick Carroll on board.
Late Monday night the Dawgs added Koehn Dial, an offensive lineman from Franklin - a suburb of Nashville - picked the Bulldogs.
“After a lot of consideration,” Dial said on social media. “It’s an honor to announce my commitment to the University of Georgia. Thank you everyone who has helped me through my journey. GO DAWGS!”
Dial was the second commitment of the day to for the Dawgs. Earlier Monday, Christian Mays, the No. 2-ranked JUCO prospect in the country, flipped from the Tennessee Vols to Smart and the Bulldogs.
Dial picked Georgia football over Florida, LSU, Indiana and Kentucky. Smart said earlier this season that recruiting is always challenging - even after players publicly commit to his program.
“No one's committed until they're signed,” Smart said. “So I don't see it as a challenge. I see it as they're not committed. At the end of the day, they're not bound until they sign something or they enroll. That's just kinda the way it is. I don't really look at it as: ‘Well, what's the challenge of keeping them?’ They're not yours. They have an option to go to other places. You also have an option to not keep them.”
Matt DeBary, a long-time recruiting analyst at Dawg Post said it was a great time for Georgia to add commitments.
“After a tough loss to Auburn over the weekend the Bulldogs set off some fireworks,” DeBary said. “Georgia hosted several major prospects in the 2027 class over the weekend and were able to land commitments from four-star defensive tackle Christian Mays, the No. 2 overall JUCO prospect in the country, and in-state safety Braylon Miller, one of the most productive defenders across Georgia in the 2027 class out of Newton. The Bulldogs landed a big piece on the offensive line in their 2028 recruiting class. After visiting Athens for the second time this fall, four-star offensive tackle Koehn Dial, a giant 6-foot-7, 295-pound lineman.”
After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post