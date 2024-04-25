BREAKING: Quarterback Jaden Rashada Expected to Commit to Georgia
One of the most highly coveted players in the transfer portal is expected to announce his decision as to where he will be playing next .
Transfer quarterback Jaden Rashada has announced where he will be playing football for the 2024 season, as the Georgia Bulldogs have seemingly landed the highly talented passer from Arizona State.
Rashada, a former 4-star prospect from the class of 2023 was originally committed to the Florida Gator but flipped his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils ahead of the 2023 regular season.In his three appearances for the Sun Devils, Rashada threw for 485 yards and four touchdowns before an injury cut his season short.
With Rashada joining the Bulldogs’ roster in 2024, Kirby Smart and his staff have now found their fourth scholarship quarterback. A number that the head coach has previously stated that he desires to have each season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Will Georgia Have a 1,000-yard Rusher in 2024?
- Georgia Football Practice Notes From Day 2 of Spring Ball
- Has Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey Done Enough to Become a First-Round Selection in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA