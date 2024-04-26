Ladd McConkey From Georgia Ranked Among Best Players Available on Day 2 of NFL Draft
The Georgia Bulldogs have placed 29 players in the NFL Draft in the last 15 rounds of selections. As Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off, Ladd McConkey is one of the best available.
The University of Georgia has had 29 players drafted in the NFL Draft in the last 15 rounds of picks, with expectations of potentially a half dozen or more players still to be selected in this year's NFL Draft. One of those former Bulldogs at the top of boards entering the second round of the NFL Draft is WR, Ladd McConkey.
According to ESPN, McConkey is the second best wide receiver available in the draft currently, behind only another former Bulldog turned Texas Longhorn, Adonai Mitchell.
McConkey entered the Georgia program as an unranked wide receiver by most ranking services. He was just a 5'11, 170 pound athlete from North Murray High School in Northeast, Georgia. He was relatively unknown when Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart offered him a full-ride scholarship in January of 2020 at McConkey's high school basketball game. McConkey entered the Georgia program relatively raw at the receiver position. This wasn't a player who spent the majority of his time running routes and developing as a wide receiver in high school. North Murray developed the most efficient ways possible to get the ball in his hands, including even playing him at quarterback.
Just four seasons later, McConkey enters the 2024 NFL Draft as perhaps it's cleanest route runner. He developed into an incredible space-creator, one that Georgia often used as their home run hitter on double moves outside. Exiting college at 6'0, 185 pounds, McConkey averaged 14.2 yards per reception in college and had 18 total touchdowns during three years as a starter for Georgia. He battled injury and left as a two-time national champion.
