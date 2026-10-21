ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are absolutely crushing it on the recruiting trail. After adding three commitments already this week the Bulldogs extended an offer to a fast-rising quarterback lighting up the stat sheet.

That would be three-star gunslinger, Bo Bryan. The son of country music star Luke Bryan, Bo is a Nashville-area quarterback from Battle Ground Academy having an outstanding junior season. The impressive 6-foot-1 200-pounder is currently 114/155 for just over 2,000 yards and 30 passing touchdowns through his first eight games. His biggest game came Franklin Road Academy where he threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns. He followed that up with a giant game against Davidson Academy, throwing for over 300 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bryan held some smaller offers, but after a dominant start to his senior season, the promising passer now holds an offer from the Bulldogs, and on tape it's easy to see why. He's accurate, shows impressive pocket presence, and delivers a tight, catchable ball to his receivers. He makes good decisions with the ball and has been extremely efficient so far this season, leading his team to a strong 7-1 record. Bryan is currently ranked as the No. 162 QB prospect in the country for the 2027 class.

Of course the Bulldogs already have one quarterback on the commit list in four-star Colton Nussmeier who committed to the Dawgs back on June 5th. The 6-foot-4 200-pound lefty is currently ranked as the No. 20 QB prospect in the country for the 2027 class. He's also ranked as the No. 242 overall prospect in the nation.

Then there's five-star quarterback Jayden Wade. An elite prospect with plenty of size and easy arm talent at 6-foot-4 185-pounds, Wade is a California native having an outstanding junior season for IMG Academy this fall. Ranked as the No. 1 QB prospect in the country for the 2028 class, Wade is currently 100/141 for 1,745 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air. He's also made giant plays in the ground game, rushing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns. Wade has the physical tools and the raw talent that should allow him to develop into a very impressive college quarterback down the road. Right now, the plan is to play in Athens.

As for Bryan, he's a prospect to keep a close eye on if the Bulldogs decide to take another quarterback in the 207 class. He's one of the top quarterbacks in Tennessee at the moment and he's playing at an extremely high level. Georgia's the biggest program to extend an offer by a mile, so if he gets the green light to jump on board, don't be surprised if Bryan jumps at the opportunity.