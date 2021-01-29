InSIder: Freshmen We're Watching This Spring

The Dawgs Daily staff already have our eyes on a few members of this class and are ready to watch them compete in this year's G-Day Game.

Spring practices are right around the corner for Georgia football. 16 members of the 2021 recruiting class are already on campus and will begin their Bulldog careers this spring.

Brooks Austin

Xavian Sorey, LB

Georgia doesn't need Xavian Sorey to play this season. Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Channing Tindall, and Rian Davis provide plenty of depth at the inside linebacker position. Though I am curious to see just how well he adjusts to the position, and how they are using him.

During his high school career, Sorey was used a lot in space and on the edge and now he's going to be asked to play more in the box. His entire viewpoint on the game of football has known changed. How quickly does he adjust?

Kyle Funderburk

Brock Vandagriff, QB

I actually watched Vandagriff in person five years ago while covering Prince Avenue's 2017 preseason scrimmage against Jackson County. Vandagriff, a freshman at the time, played wide receiver and caught two 15-yard touchdown passes in the second half. If only I knew at the time what kind of player Vandagriff would grow into.

That's part of why I'm excited to see Vandagriff compete this spring. Vandagriff also represents Georgia's future at the quarterback position. While it's highly unlikely that he'll beat JT Daniels for the starting job in 2021, the backup job is obtainable. Vandagriff could start with the second-string offense at the G-Day Game.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Nyland Green, CB

Georgia lost its top three cornerbacks to the draft, and it lost Tyrique Stevenson via the transfer portal, so there is a serious need for good defensive backs in Athens this season. There is a lot of talent at DB, but not a lot of experience. This means Nyland Green can come into Athens and fight for a starting job right off the bat.

Most assume that Kelee Ringo is a lock to start at cornerback, but the second spot is up in the air. Nyland will compete with Ameer Speed and Jalen Kimber for the second cornerback spot. It could also get a lot more interesting if Georgia can land Terrion Arnold on National Signing Day, or if Georgia goes out and gets a transfer.

Evan Crowell

David Daniel, DB

Daniel has drawn rave reviews since arriving on campus. According to sources Daniel is up eight pounds and could carve out a role for himself this spring.

While it may have seemed inconceivable that the true freshman would get playing time just a few months ago, the reality is that the Georgia secondary is depleted. No one quite knows yet if Georgia wants to utilize him as a STAR or a traditional safety, so this spring will be very revealing to Daniel's upcoming season.

Alex Bavosa

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL

The 6-5, 300-lb. nose tackle has not been shy on social media when talking about the University of Georgia, saying how it was his “dream school” and how he plans to make UGA the new “defensive line U”. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is a big, physical guy who could make an impact early if he needed to.

The most interesting factor we must address about Tyrion’s spring is the return of star defensive lineman Jordan Davis. I believe that this decision was not only the right one for Jordan, but the best thing that could have happened to Ingram-Dawkins. Not only will Ingram-Dawkins have a year to adjust to SEC football (with the expectation that Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter, Waren Brinson, and Nazir Stackhouse will be seeing most of the snaps in the trenches), but he’ll also have a year to learn from Davis.

