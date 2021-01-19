WATCH: The Argument That Puts the Smart vs Richt Comparisons to Bed

You've seen the graphics and heard the comparisons between Mark Richt and Kirby Smart, but often times context between the two is left out.

Revisionist history.

It's something everyone has to deal with in their everyday life. Wondering what could have been, or looking back on the "good ole times." Though oftentimes what's left out of comparing the old to the new, the current to the past, is context.

That's exactly what's missing in these monotonous comparisons between Kirby Smart and Mark Richt. By now, you've probably seen the graphic. You know, the one that simply puts the two coach's records up on the screen with no added context.

This is the equivalent of simply looking at the box score and telling me how a quarterback played. This is the equivalent of reading the Wikipedia summary of a critically acclaimed movie and giving an opinion.

So, let's really take a look at this.

Mark Richt First Five Years

When Mark Richt took the head coach job at Georgia in 2001, the SEC as a conference had one 4 of the last 20 national titles, dating all the way back to Georgia's National Title in 1980. The Southeastern Conference was a footnote on college football. That was until 2006. Starting in 2006, the SEC won 8 out of the next 10 national titles during Mark Richt's time at Georgia.

Richt found headway in his first five years, this is true. He did win 80% of his football games during his first five years. But as soon as the SEC began its rain on College Football, where was Georgia?

Well, in 2006 Richt went (9-4), in 2007 (11-2), 2008 (10-3), 2009 (8-5), and in 2010 (6-7).

As the SEC was slowly becoming the dominating force it is today, Mark Richt was quickly sliding into an average abyss.

Kirby Smart's First Five Years

Kirby didn't enter a meddling SEC. During his five years at Georgia, the SEC has not only played for the national title each and every year in the College Football Playoff, but they've also won it three times. Yet, Kirby Smart has placed his football team in the national title discussion each and every year for four straight seasons, including Top-4 finishes each and every one of those seasons.

Context matters in these discussions. You can't just look at the wins and losses and not set the scene for what College Football, and particularly the SEC looked like.

You may also like

2021 NFL Draft Profile - Eric Stokes

All Eyes on Terrion Arnold

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.