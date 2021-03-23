2019 Recruiting Class Down to Two Players

Georgia basketball signed seven solid players in 2019. Two years later, only Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara are still with the team.

In 2019, Georgia basketball signed its best recruiting class in recent memory. Two years later, five members of the class are either gone or on their way out.

The seven-man class featured five players ranked as four or five-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite. Anthony Edwards headlined the class and he was the first to leave, though his decision didn't surprise anyone. Edwards had a fantastic freshman year and he was selected first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

But every departure since then has left to join another school. Now, only two members of the 2019 class remain at Georgia; Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara.

Christian Brown is the latest departure. The sophomore guard entered the transfer portal on March 18 after appearing in just 17 games this season. Through two seasons in Athens, Brown scored 179 points, averaging just 3.7 points per game.

2019 class and where they are now

Anthony Edwards - Minnesota (NBA)

Christian Brown - Transfer Portal

Jaykwon Walton - Tranfer Portal

Sahvir Wheeler - Georgia

Toumani Camara - Georgia

Rodney Howard - Georgia Tech

Michael Peake - Austin Peay

The 2019 class was supposed to be the foundation of head coach Tom Crean's program. Anthony Edwards proved top prospects could use Georgia as a launching pad to NBA stardom. The other six players were supposed to build the program into one that can make the NCAA Tournament on a regular basis.

Two years later, the 2019 class clearly failed expectations. Georgia was nowhere close to making the NCAA Tournament by season's end. Next year's squad needs a home run signee or transfer to accomplish that goal. Crean still hasn't signed another player of Edwards's caliber.

The 2019 class isn't all bad. Wheeler and Camara are players Georgia can really build around. Wheeler is one of the best point guards in the nation. Camara, though he plays out of position, is an effort player that just needs help in the low post.