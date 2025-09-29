Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Odds: Bulldogs Open as Massive Favorite
The Georgia Bulldogs have opened as a massive favorite over Kentucky.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of yet another heartbreaking loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, but now their attentions shifts to the Kentucky Wildcats. They are coming off a tough loss of their own against South Carolina, so both teams come into the weekend looking for a bounce back win.
Georgia has split their conference games so far this season while the Wildcats remain winless in the SEC play. Kentucky has not beaten Georgia in Athens since 2009 and Georgia currently holds a 15-game win streak over Kentucky.
By the looks of things, it looks like Kirby Smart and his program will continue that streak this year, as Vegas has Georgia as a massive favorite heading into this weekend.
Georgia is listed as a 20.5-point favorite over Kentucky, according to Fan Duel. The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points.
The last time these two teams played, Georgia narrowly escaped a trip up to Lexington with a win. The final score of the game was 13-12, however, the last time these two teams played in Athens, Georgia walked out of Sanford with a 51-13 victory.
Following this weekend, Georgia will head back on the road to face the Auburn Tigers, who lost to Texas A&M on the road this past weekend. The Bulldogs will then come back home to play Ole Miss before they have their second bye week of the season and head down to Jacksonville to play Florida.
Kickoff for Saturday is set for noon and will be broadcasted on ABC.
