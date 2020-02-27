2020 NFL Combine Live Blog: Tracking the Georgia Bulldogs

The 2020 NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis!

337 NFL hopefuls are gathering at Lucas Oil Stadium to compete in drills and meet with hundreds of team scouts, coaches, and front office personnel as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Among those 337, the University of Georgia has ten former Bulldogs in attendance, fewer than only LSU and Alabama among SEC programs.

Below, you'll find the Bulldog Maven LIVE blog with all of the updates as the Bulldogs take the field in Indy to compete in the on-field portion of the combine. Follow along as these former Bulldogs partake in the biggest interview process of their career.

The measurables portion of the combine has already taken places and you can find out how the former Dawgs stacked up here.

Former Bulldogs Participating in the NFL Combine

Rodrigo Blankenship, K

Lawrence Cager, WR

Jake Fromm, QB

Brian Herrien, RB

Solomon Kindley, OL

J.R. Reed, S

D'Andre Swift, RB

Andrew Thomas, OL

Isaiah Wilson, OL

Charlie Woerner, TE

NFL Combine Schedule

Live Blog:

3:35 PM: Jake Fromm is set to take the field for the on-field portion of the Combine workouts. Though without Lawrence Cager healthy and participating today, the lone familiar face will be TE, Charlie Woerner.

Fromm is currently hovering around a late second to early third-round selection according to the latest mock drafts.

3:41 PM: The tight ends are out and warming up for the 40-yard dashes. They go in order of alphabetical spelling, so Charlie Woerner will be one of the last to run.

3:56 PM: The NFL Network crew spoke about Jake Fromm

"I could see him going early day two. Sure, he's not going to wow us today, but he's going to wow people in the meeting rooms. There are a lot of people in the NFL that don't have howitzers but win games in the NFL." - Peter Schrager

4:07 PM: The tight end's 40-yard dashes have begun.

4:22 PM: Charlie Woerner runs a 4.79 unofficially. The second time was 4.81.

