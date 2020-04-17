2020 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Finding Landing Spots for Georgia Football Alum

The NFL Draft is less than a week away and things have changed a bit since we did our last NFL Mock Draft here on the Bulldog Maven. So, today we account for those adjustments, especially at the top of the draft.

Based on the information we've gathered, here's where we think these former Georgia Bulldogs land.

Round 1

4th - New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT

If you've read anything of ours over the last several months you've seen the frustration and utter confusion surrounding where Andrew Thomas has been landing in NFL Mock Drafts. We went from Ed Orgeron telling the media at the SECCG that all the scouts he'd spoken to said "That guy is a top-five pick" all the way to some talking heads think Thomas should play GUARD at the next level. All without the guy even playing a game since then.

So, what happened? What changed? Well, the scouts and GMs, the ones who's opinions truly matter stopped talking, and the media began controlling the draft narrative. This means when Mecki Becton runs a 5.10 forty-yard dash, he suddenly shoots up boards. However the closer we've gotten to the draft, Thomas has seemed to settle where he belongs, which is on top of the Tackle Big Board.

32nd - Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB

The value of the running back has steadily declined over the last decade of the NFL. Though that hasn't stopped teams from drafting young backs on rookie deals. In fact, a running back has gone in the first round in each of the last five NFL Drafts. This year's draft pool is not exactly loaded at the running back position either.

There are three top backs, and then there's a steep drop off in terms of prospects. Therefore you could see Swift going earlier than typically expected because running back hungry teams like Kansas City won't be able to wait around in hopes of a back falling to them in the second round.

Round 2

39th - Miami Dolphins: Isaiah Wilson, OT

Some might have been surprised by Wilson's decision to forgo his final two seasons in college and declare for the NFL draft after his redshirt sophomore season. Yet, of all the Georgia prospects entering the draft, no draft stock has risen quite like Isaiah Wilson's.

He turned heads at the NFL combine as well. The 6'6, 350-pound tackle had a 1.78 ten yard split in the 40-yard dash. He and Mecki Becton are the only players to weigh in at 350 pounds or more and go sub 1.80 in the history of the NFL combine. The Dolphins have expressed interest in Wilson throughout the process and with three picks in the first round to address the skill positions this could be the perfect landing spot for him.

QB, Jake Fromm

60th - New England Patriots via Trade: Jake Fromm, QB

The Patriots do not have a second-round pick, but with three third-round picks, they have plenty of draft capital to move up to take Fromm. We here at the Bulldog Maven believe Fromm will go higher than most drafts currently project him based on the conversations we've had with his former coach, Von Lassiter. Lassiter told us several weeks ago that Fromm was crushing the interview process and since then Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network has not only confirmed that report but has gone on to say several QB coaches in the league prefer Fromm over the rest.

With the fit that Fromm would make in Tennessee with the Titans, I think the 60th pick is going to be the place a team like the Pats would have to get to in order to draft Fromm.

Round 3

106th - Baltimore Ravens: Solomon Kindley, OG

Solomon Kindley is one of the best run-blocking offensive guards in this year's NFL Draft. After being in the starting lineup for three years at Georgia, he's gone from a 3-star recruit to NFL Draft pick. His road grating style of play would fit in ideally with a football team like the Ravens as well.

They ran the ball more than any other team in the NFL last season, and signs of that trend slowing down are few and far between.

Round 5

152nd - Carolina Panthers: Tyler Clark, DT

The Carolina Panthers could use some serious help on the defensive side of the football. Not only did Luke Kuechly retire after just eight seasons in the NFL, but they didn't resign Gerald McCoy during free agency, nor did they sign a replacement.

Clark played 47 games during his four-year career at Georgia and saved his best for last. Though for some reason he hasn't received much attention throughout this process. He wasn't invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, and he wasn't invited to the NFL Combine.

S, J.R. Reed

155th - Minnesota Vikings: J.R. Reed, S

Though I understand that the NFL draft is about teams making an investment on players they believe will only get better during their time in the league. And though I understand that J.R. Reed may have reached his physical ceiling as an athlete, what I don't understand is how a three-year starter in the SEC that was a Jim Thorpe Award finalist is not getting love during this process.

Well, one team has certainly expressed interest in Reed. The Vikings interviewed him at the combine and have since hosted him for a video conference call with their head of scouting. J.R.'s father, Jake Reed played ten seasons in Minnesota.

Round 7

225th - Baltimore Ravens: Charlie Woerner, TE

Turn a Georgia football game on from the last couple of years, and though you won't see too many catches from Charlie Woerner, his effort in the run game will flash. His fanatical effort will make him a successful blocking tight end in the NFL.

Baltimore plays more tight ends than nearly anybody in the league and after trading the former first-round pick, Hayden Hurst to the Falcons, they are in need of yet another Tight End.

