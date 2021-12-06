JUST IN: Heisman Trophy Finalists Announced, Jordan Davis Left Off

Georgia did not feature a single player in the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist that were dropped Monday evening.

Conference Championship weekend is behind us, and now the attention turns to exams for the student-athletes before beginning preparation for bowl season and, for a very select few, the College Football Playoffs.

Before the post-season can truly begin, the short gap in time for exams, Early Signing Day, and the beginning of bowls, allows for the regular season awards to be determined. Georgia featured several players this season that are up for awards, players like Jordan Davis and newly announced Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean among them.

Both Davis and Dean garnered some national attention this season for their play, leading the Georgia defense in a dominant regular season. The Bulldogs led the national in total defense and allowed just 6.9 points per game after 12 games.

The pair even saw many try and start a Heisman campaign for them, especially nose tackle Jordan Davis. His impact on the game for Georgia caught the eye of the media early on in his senior season.

Yet neither Dean nor Davis will be a finalist for this season's Heisman Trophy. The finalist for the prestigious trophy was announced Monday evening, and it featured just one defensive player, Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson.

Aidan Hutchinson, DE Michigan

Kenny Pickett, QB Pittsburgh

Bryce Young, QB Alabama

CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

After the performance from Alabama's Bryce Young in the SEC Championship game against Georgia's top-ranked defense, Young is the widespread pick this year as the winner of the Heisman Trophy.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.