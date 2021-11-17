NSFW: Leaked Audio of Kirby Smart's EPIC Halftime Speech

Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    WATCH: Kirby Smart Unleashing Epic Halftime Speech

    Georgia led 24 to 0 at halftime against Florida, though that didn't stop Kirby Smart from delivering quite the halftime speech.
    Georgia is the only remaining undefeated Power-5 team left in college football. Their win over Tennessee marked the first time they have swept their conference regular-season schedule since 1982.

    One of those wins on the schedule was a 34 to 7 win over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. A game they were up 24 to 0 at halftime, though that didn't stop Kirby Smart from delivering quite the halftime speech. 

    The following audio has been leaked: 

    They have two games left before the SEC Championship Game, presumably taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Georgia has to get through Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech before then, but their spot in the conference title game is secured.

    Head coach Kirby Smart has spoken multiple times about the importance of controlling your destiny. To this point, Georgia has ensured that committees don't have to think before putting the number one by the Georgia Bulldogs.

    The bottom of the four will remain murky until selection day, but things could get very interesting if Georgia defeats Alabama in the SEC title game, as a two-loss Alabama team could see some new faces make the playoffs and fulfill the wishes of many to see some new teams in the playoffs.

    Latest CFP Rankings

    1. Georgia
    2. Alabama
    3. Oregon
    4. Ohio State
    5. Cincinnati
    6. Michigan
    7. Michigan State
    8. Notre Dame
    9. Oklahoma State
    10. Wake Forest

