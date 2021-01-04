Tyson Campbell's Draft Stock Rising

Tyson Campbell has yet to declare for the NFL Draft and is currently contemplating the decision of whether or not to return.

It's NFL Draft decision time for hundreds of players across the college football landscape. Georgia has already lost two juniors to early draft declarations — OLB Azeez Ojulari, and CB Eric Stokes — and there are a handful of players that still need to make a decision.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell entered the University of Georgia as the nation's No. 2 overall corner behind his high school teammate Patrick Surtain who is set to be a first-round draft pick this spring. And after three seasons as a major contributor for this Georgia defense, Campbell has quite the decision to make.

Now is the time where head coach Kirby Smart and his staff are collecting as much information as possible and provides it to his young players in order for them to make the correct decision when it comes to declaring for the NFL Draft.

And more likely than not, that information being given to Tyson Campbell at the moment is looking really lucrative.

Tyson Campbell has seen his name vault up NFL Mock Draft as of late. The most recent 4-round mock draft from pro football network's Nick Farabaugh, Campbell is selected with the No. 38 overall selection to the Philadelphia Eagles — 10 spots higher than Eric Stokes.

Pro Football Focus's Austin Gayle actually has Tyson Campbell going in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 21st overall selection.

Gayle went on to say Campbell may be raw, but his physical traits are worth high-value investment:

Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell is a former five-star athlete with absurd size, length, and athleticism for the position. He’s well worth a first-round investment, even if he too needs time to develop like Henderson. - Austin Gayle, PFF.com

It makes sense for Campbell to find his name early in these NFL Mock Drafts. He's 6'3, is expected to run in the low 4.4's with rumors of breaking into the 4.3's, and has oily hips on tape. The only thing keeping him from fighting for discussions to be the top corner off the board is the lack of ball production in his Junior season at Georgia. He has one career interception, not to mention he lost more 50/50 balls than he seemingly won this season.