NFL Mock Draft - Georgia Bulldog Edition

Georgia could set a school record for the number of players drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. Today, we bring to you our second edition of our NFL Mock Draft.

As we inch closer to the 2021 NFL Draft, there's quite a bit of history that could be made for the University of Georgia.

They have a legitimate shot at breaking the school record for the number of players drafted in a single draft class, as well as have multiple first-round draft picks in back-to-back classes for the first time in school history.

Today, we bring your our second edition of our 2021 NFL Mock Draft, Georgia football edition.

First Round

16. Arizona Cardinals - EDGE, Azeez Ojulari

Ojulari has consistently found himself in the first-round discussion leading up to the NFL Draft. His ability to rush the passer on a consistent basis is an invaluable trait on the NFL level and he's only getting better as a football player. He would be a perfect complement to a young star edge rusher, Hassan Reddick, for the Cardinals and pair well with Chandler Jones who is now entering his 10th year in the league.

30. Buffalo Bills - CB, Tyson Campbell

The 2020 season wasn't Tyson Campbell's best collegiate season. However, that being said, he's got one of the highest ceilings of any defensive back prospect in this year's NFL Draft. At almost 6'3, Campbell is expected to run in the 4.3 range at Georgia's Pro Day. He's an immensely talented prospect that NFL GMs will be willing to take a gamble on.

Second Round

39. Carolina Panthers - CB, Eric Stokes

If you've watched the Bulldogs play the last two seasons, you've noticed that it's Stokes who has been Georgia's best cornerback on a consistent basis. He led the team with (4) interceptions in 2020 and headed into the NFL Draft is gaining steam with first-round discussions. A track star coming out of high school, Stokes has the top-end speed that NFL defenses require paired with nearly flawless technique at corner.

Third Round

68. Atlanta Falcons - OL, Ben Cleveland

The Tennessee Titans drafted Isaiah Wilson with the 31st overall pick in last year's NFL Draft partly due to the fact that he was a perfect scheme fit for Arthur Smith's downhill running offense. Well, Smith is now in Atlanta and there's no better road grader than Ben Cleveland at the guard position in this year's NFL Draft.

82. Miami Dolphins - LB, Monty Rice

Rice returned to Georgia for his senior season to improve upon his draft stock, and despite being injured he did exactly that. Rice has seen his name as high as the late second round in mock drafts, but we believe he settles somewhere in the early to middle of the third round.

88. Pittsburgh Steelers - CB, DJ Daniel

Daniel turned heads during the practices at the Reese's Senior Bowl last month and catapulted his name up NFL Draft boards. Corner is a valuable position and despite limited playing time in 2020, Daniel's film from 2019 is some of the best corner tape in this year's draft.

91. Minnesota Vikings - S, Richard LeCounte

Richard LeCounte is one of the more interesting players in this year's NFL Draft. Despite being a preseason All-American and three-year starter at Georgia, he's not drawing a lot of attention heading into the draft. Though a team like Minnesota that is in need of a safety might not be able to afford passing up on such a player.

Rounds 4-7

106. Dallas Cowboys - TE, Tre' McKitty

132. Atlanta Falcons - C, Trey Hill

184. Seattle Seahawks - DL, Malik Herring

204. San Francisco 49ers - DB, Mark Webb

