Opinion: LeCounte Ranked 15th Best Safety Available? Seriously?

After an decorated four year career at the University of Georgia, Richard LeCounte is off to the NFL Draft. And he's surprisingly low on big boards.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more beloved college football player by his fanbase than Richard LeCounte.

He manned the back end for the University of Georgia for the better part of four seasons after being ranked the No. 2 safety in America coming out of high school.

He led the team in tackles in 2018, he led the team in turnovers in 2019, and he was a preseason All-American in 2020 before having his season cut short following a motorcycle accident after Georgia's win over Kentucky on Halloween night.

He was without a doubt a great player in college football. One that you'd think would be receiving a pretty favorable draft grade.

Not according to ProFootballFocus's NFL Draft Big Board. They have Richard LeCounte as the 15th ranked safety in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here's their list:

Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Ar'Darius Washington, TCU

Hamsah Nasirildeen, FSU

Elijah Molden, Washington

Andre Cisco, Syracuse

Parris Ford, Pittsburgh

Richie Grant, UCF

Caden Sterns, Texas

Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

Jamien Sherwood, Auburn

Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech

Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State

Talanoa Hufanga, USC

James Wiggins, Cincinnati

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

To their credit, PFF is extremely high on this year's safety class apparently. Their Top-15 safeties are all ranked inside of their Top-150 players overall. But, to have fourteen players ahead of Richard LeCounte seems a bit of a reach.

Richard LeCounte himself was perturbed by not even being in the Top-5 when the rankings were released on Twitter.

I understand that the NFL has their concerns about LeCounte's physical attributes. He's 5'11, 190 pounds which is the size of the average cornerback in the NFL, let alone the safety position. They also have their questions about LeCounte's ability to play single-high safety in the NFL when the game becomes much faster and speed becomes vital.

Though what LeCounte brings to the table is still beyond valuable in the NFL. He possesses the ability to turn teams over. And his turnover rate is beyond reproach at the safety position.

He accountedfor over 50% of Georgia's interceptions and fumble recoveries in 2019. He had three interceptions and an additional fumble recovery through five games this season.

Height, weight, speed, and projectability matter when it comes to the evaluation aspect of the NFL Draft. But possessing the ability to turn the ball over impacts the game on Sundays.

Of the top 10 teams in turnover margin in 2020, nine of them made the playoffs.

You can't teach instincts, and you can't teach the ability to drastically impact football games with the unique ability to find the ball. Just ask Tyrann Mathieu.

