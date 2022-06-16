BREAKING: AJ Harris Makes College Decision

2023 Defensive Back AJ Harris has committed to the University of Georgia per his social media feeds.

2023 Defensive Back AJ Harris has committed to the University of Georgia per his social media feeds.

"I'm going to forever live with my name when I die. I'm gonna stack up that money foever-ever. 100000% locked in and committed. I'm home"

Harris has been a national recruit since before his freshman season as he has alluded to during his commitment announcement. Harris camped for Kirby Smart during his eigth grade summer before even enterring high school. At that same camp, he met fellow Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin.

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

RyQueze McElderry, OL

Seven Cloud, DT

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

