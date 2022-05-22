Skip to main content

Kendall Milton's Time to Shine has Finally Arrived

Georgia running back, Kendall Milton, is entering his third season with the Bulldogs and after lots of patience, his time to shine at Georgia has finally arrived.

There is no question about Georgia's success in recruiting and developing running backs over the years. Since 2015, seven running backs have been drafted from the University of Georgia, and that number is only going to continue to climb, especially when you look at who is next in line for the Bulldogs. 

Kenny McIntosh is the headliner at running back for the 2022 season, who is entering his fourth year with the program, but he will be playing tag team with another highly profiled running back in Kendall Milton. In 2020, the Bulldogs signed Milton, who was ranked as one of the best backs in the country.

Despite that, it was going to take some time before Milton ever saw a consistent amount of playing time at Georgia. With players like Zamir White, James Cook, and Kenny McIntosh already on the roster, only so many carries can be shared amongst four players. 

Now heading into the 2022 season, Milton's time to shine has officially arrived after diligently waiting for his turn. The Bulldogs have a history of having elite running back combos dating back to the Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall days, and this year it looks to be the McIntosh and Milton show. 

Milton has shown flashes in his game over the past couple of seasons and more specifically his ability to gain yards after contact as well as making the first man miss. Fans have been biting at the bit to see what Milton looks like in a more prominent role in the Bulldog's offense, and that's exactly what they will see in the upcoming season.

Over the past two seasons, Milton has 457 yards on 91 career carries, which averages out to five yards per carry and one career touchdown. Milton has shown his potential as a running back, and with the uptick in opportunities, he'll see this season, he could very well have his breakout season. 

Many consider Georgia to be RBU (running back university) for a reason. Milton certainly has all the tools to put his name into the conversation of the all-time great running backs to come out of Georgia. 

