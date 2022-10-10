BREAKING: Roderick Robinson Flips to Georgia Following Visit

Georgia Football lands yet another commit on Monday afternoon, this time flipping 2023 UCLA RB commit Roderick Robinson. This decision from Robinson comes on the heals of an official visit to Georgia for the Auburn game as well as Dell McGee visiting Robinson the week of the Missouri game.

The University of Georgia has been known as "RBU" for quite some time. As of late names like Gurley, Chubb, Michel, Swift, White, and Cook have been galivanting about NFL secondaries on Sundays.

There's no question the biggest reason for success on the recruiting trail at the running back position under head coach Kirby Smart resides in running backs coach Dell McGee.

In fact, one of Smart's initial hires as Georgia head coach was McGee in January of 2017, just days after McGee acquired his first and only win as interim head coach of the Georgia Southern Eagles in the GoDaddy Bowl on December 23rd, 2016.

Since that day, Georgia has been all but a freight train at the position, due in large part to McGee's relentless pursuit of the nation's top talents. Talents like Roderick Robinson of Lincoln High School in San Diego, California.

The senior running back has long been on the radar of the Georgia Bulldogs. Sources confirmed Georgia running back's coach Dell McGee spent time in Southern California this spring showing interest in Robinson, now following a rather insane start to his senior season, FanNation reporters have spotted McGee in San Diego the night before Georgia is scheduled to play in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday night.

Robinson went in depth with Max Torres of the Ducks Digest recently, here is what he had to say about UGA.

"It means a lot. It shows that they care about me. Think about me as a priority," Robinson said of the defending national champions. "I have my official with them October 8, so just getting to see him these next two weeks is really gonna mean something to me."

Robinson also told Torres that he plans to be signed in December and be on campus in the spring, so don't expect this one to drag on too much longer.

UGA RB coach Dell McGee made headlines last week by traveling across the country to Califorlina to watch Robinson play the night before UGA battled Missouri. Robinson rushed for 217 yards and 3 TDs on 24 carries. On the year, he has eclipsed 1500 yards.

2023 UGA Commits:

RB, Roderick Robinson

WR, Yazeed Haynes

WR, Tyler Williams

OL, Joshua Miller

TE Lawson Luckie

DB, AJ Harris

S, Joenel Aguero

LB, Raylen Wilson

LB, Troy Bowles

OT, Monroe Freeling

TE, Pearce Spurlin

OT, Bo Hughley

LB, CJ Allen

WR, Raymond Contrell

K, Peyton Woodring

OL, Kelton Smith

DL, Jamaal Jarrett

CB, Justyn Rhett

CB, Daniel Harris

EDGE, Gabriel Harris

2024 UGA Commits

TE, Landen Thomas

WR, Ny Carr

RB, Tovanni Mizzell

ATH, Sacovie White

