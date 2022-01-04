Players to Watch: What is Georgia's Answer to Williams?

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Alabama Players to Watch: Jameson Williams

    What will Georgia change about their gameplan in regards to guarding Jameson Williams.
    Putting the first two offensive drives aside for the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game, they played to near perfection, while Georgia's defense played one of its worst games under head coach Kirby Smart. On paper, Georgia looked set to dominate Alabama; after the world saw a week earlier, Auburn gave Alabama everything they had before Alabama finally won the Iron Bowl in quadruple overtime. 

    It ended up being the opposite; Alabama controlled the pace of play, they moved the ball and outplayed Georgia for three quarters. A 10-0 Georgia lead vanished after just one play. Jameson Williams, the former Ohio State transfer, changed the fortunes for the Alabama offense on a skinny post that he took 67-yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. 

    Williams took advantage of a busted coverage on Georgia's part as safties Christopher Smith and Lewis Cine both seemed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. However, it would be just the beginning of a monster game for the junior receiver as he torched Georgia for 184 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. 

    The national championship rematch now begs the question of how Georgia will go about trying to find an answer. John Metchie not being available for the rematch will certainly help Georgia focus on Williams more; Metchie tore his ACL in the SEC Championship game. 

