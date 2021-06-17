All-America Team Sees Four Bulldogs Selected

"The Walter Camp Football Foundation, an all-volunteer organization and caretaker of the nation’s oldest college football All-America team, has announced its 2021 Preseason All-American teams."

Thursday, the Walter Camp Football Foundation released their annual preseason All-America teams. The foundation selects a first team and a second team for each side of the ball, including special teams.

Georgia was fortunate enough this season to have four Dawgs selected to the All-America teams. The Bulldogs selected included:

George Pickens WR: Second-team offense

Jamaree Salyer OT: Second-team offense

Jordan Davis NT: Second-team defense

Jake Camarda P: Second-team defense

Despite Pickens likely missing much of the 2021 season following his ACL tear at the beginning of March, there is no doubt that the rising junior receiver is one of the best College Football has to offer. Chris Olave of Ohio State and Justyn Ross of Clemson were picked for the first team receivers, while Oklahoma's Marvin Mims joined Pickens on the second team.

Rising senior left tackle Jamaree Salyer was the only Georgia offensive linemen selected to either team. Darian Kinnard (Kentucky) and Thayer Munford (Ohio State) were the selected first-team offensive tackles. Salyer performed exceptionally at left tackle in 2020 after converting from guard. Still, his position is yet again in the air as Georgia is faced with the problem of trying to find a new left tackle if they want Salyer to move back to his natural position.

While many would've thought Jordan Davis would be considered a first-teamer as a nose tackle, he made the second team following a 2020 season where he missed some time due to injury. The massive Georgia nose tackle returned to Athens for his senior despite being one of the top defensive linemen in the country.

Jake Camarda was the fourth Dawg to join the list as he made the second-team defense as a punter. Camarda was a rising star in 2020 and proved to be a weapon at times for Georgia as his's booming leg flipped field position countless times. If Camarda continues to find consistency in his punting his NFL stock will undoubtedly rise in 2021.

Georgia was tied with their season opener opponent, Clemson at four players selected to the teams. Neither quarterback was selected from either school despite being listed as early front runners for the Heisman trophy.

