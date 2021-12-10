All-SEC Team Proves Future is Bright in Athens

Skip to main content
    All SEC Freshman Team Features Multiple Bulldogs

    Georgia’s future is well represented in the All-SEC freshman team.
    In the days following the aftermath of the SEC Championship game where Alabama retained their crown as the SEC Champions for the second straight season, defeating Georgia 41-24, the Dawgs have been licking their wounds.

    This week continued to be another display of just how talented the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs were through the twelve regular season games and the SEC title game, which ultimately served as the first loss of the season for Georgia, after the program’s first undefeated regular season since 1982.

    Georgia has featured numerous players on the All-SEC teams this week and can add some more to the list under that All-SEC category as four Bulldogs made the All-SEC Freshman team. 

    • Ladd McConkey, WR
    • Brock Bowers, TE
    • Broderick Jones, OL
    • Kelee Ringo, DB

    None being less surprising than true freshman standout Brock Bowers. Bowers smashed the longstanding narrative of “Georgia not using tight ends” in their offense, as the freshman out of Napa, California, led Georgia in receiving yards and touchdowns with 791 yards and 11 touchdowns on 47 catches. 

    A particularly amazing season for a freshman who was unable to play his senior year of high school football due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alongside Bowers was wide receiver Ladd McConkey who is now becoming an example for why “stars don’t matter” coming out of high school once you hit a college campus. 

    The lowly recruited McConkey took a redshirt in 2020, and turned into a big contributor for a banged-up receiving core in 2021. McConkey finished the regular season with 430 yards and five touchdowns on 28 receptions. 

    Offensive tackle Broderick Jones is another redshirt freshman, this time a former five-star out of high school who saw unexpected action as a starter for Georgia, due to the injury to starter Jamaree Salyer. Jones started in the last four games of the regular season and showed lots of promise for the future at the position, and obviously caught the attention of many during his short stint as the starter. 

    Redshirt freshman defensive back Kelee Ringo is the lone defender to represent the Bulldogs on the list. Ringo stepped into a major role in 2021 after missing all of 2020 due to surgery to repair a torn labrum. Ringo started in ten games, opposite of Derion Kendrick at cornerback and finished second on the team with seven pass break ups. 

    All-SEC Freshman Offense

    Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

    Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

    Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas

    Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

    Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

    Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

    Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia

    Reuben Fatheree II, OL, Texas A&M

    Eli Acker, OL, Ole Miss

    Bryce Foster, OL, Texas A&M

    Juju McDowell, all-purpose, South Carolina

    All-SEC Freshman Defense

    Maason Smith, DL, LSU

    Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

    Mekhi Wingo, DL, Missouri

    Alex Huntley, DL, South Carolina

    Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama

    Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

    Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

    Kelee Ringo, DB, Georgia

    Tyreek Chappell, DB, Texas A&M

    Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama

    Tysheem Johnson, DB, Ole Miss

    All-SEC Freshman Special Teams 

    Cam Little, PK, Arkansas

    Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida

    Juju McDowell, RS Return Specialist, South Carolina

    JoJo Earle, RS, Alabama

