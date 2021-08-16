Andre Greene Jr. Narrows His Recruitment

Wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. announced his top six schools on Monday and included the Georgia Bulldogs on the list.

Greene is down to Georgia, Penn State, LSU, Oregon, North Carolina, and Clemson. The Richmond, Virginia native has garnered a lot of attention over the summer and is one of the top remaining wideouts in the 2022 class.

The staff is very high on Greene and thinks that he could be a big-play receiver a few years down the road. He has limited game experience but has the frame and ball skills that translate to the next level.

He plays his high school football for St. Christopher's School. Greene was only able to play in three games his junior year due to the coronavirus pandemic but clearly made a jump in the time between his sophomore and junior seasons.

Greene is 6-3 and 175 lbs. with dynamic ball skills and long arms. He should be able to add heaps of muscle to his frame in college without sacrificing any athleticism. His physical nature allows him to create separation against defensive backs at any point during his route.

The most impressive thing about Greene's skill set is his catch radius. He routinely makes spectacular grabs along the sideline. He plucks the ball out of the air and tracks it very well.

He would be a welcomed addition to the 2022 class and would give Georgia a developmental player that could turn into something more. Greene's game is reminiscent of current Georgia wideout George Pickens, and while he isn't as explosive the downfield abilities are similar.

Another thing that stands out about Greene is his work ethic. His route running has improved throughout his high school career and he finds separation much easier now. He has a lot of work to do when he arrives on a college campus, but it appears that he is up to the task.

