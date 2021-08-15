Injury Report: What we know

Georgia comes out of the first week of camp with some injuries.

So far, through just one full week of fall camp, the Bulldogs are dealing with some injuries. Following Saturday's scrimmage, it became apparent to the media that Kirby Smart's football team has some recovering to do after a week in pads.

Heading into Saturday's scrimmage, Georgia knew they'd have some key players out with injuries following its first week back in pads since the spring. Luckily Georgia boasts one of the best medical staffs in the country, led by Ron Courson.

With just two more weeks remaining, until the Dawgs officially open up the 2021 season in a neutral site game against the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, North Carolina, Georgia has some "healing up" to do, as Coach Smart put it in his Saturday press conference with the media.

Injury Report Heading into Week 2 of Fall Camp

DNP: Jermaine Burton (Ankle) WR

DNP: Kearis Jackson (Knee) WR

DNP: Dominick Blaylock (Knee) WR

DNP: George Pickens (Knee) WR

DNP: John FitzPatrick (Foot) TE

DNP: Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) CB

DNP: Owen Condon (Knee) OL

DNP: Warren Ericson (Hand) OL

That list is not including players who missed the scrimmage due to none injury-related events, like Derion Kendrick, who missed Saturday to attend a funeral for one of his former friends. And wide receiver Arik Gilbert, who is dealing with some "personal issues" away from football.

Gilbert is one of four other receivers that did not participate in Saturday's scrimmage. But the feeling is that the Dawgs will get those players back before heading to Charlotte. In addition, sources confirmed to SI Dawgs Daily that Jermaine Burton is dealing with a "nagging ankle injury," which is not serious, and will be back to full participation in practice at some point this week.

Otherwise, multiple receivers were coming off of off-season surgeries that did not allow them to play Saturday as they continued rehab. The return of Burton, Jackson, and Blaylock will be an added boost for JT Daniels and the Georgia offense as they look to prepare without Arik Gilbert for the time being.

Injuries are common in fall camp around this time, and luckily for Georgia, it is the offense having to deal with the attrition more than the younger, inexperienced defense.

Smart on the offense and JT Daniels during the scrimmage Saturday

"I will have to watch it to really see. He is not playing with a full deck. He does not have all of the weapons out there.

