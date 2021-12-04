Final Injury Report: Bama Could Be Without Leading Rusher

Saban provided a final injury update on his leading rusher in the lead-up to Saturday's game on Thursday.

For what feels like the first time all season, Georgia is not the team dealing with an injury to one of its star playmakers in the lead-up to kickoff. However, it is certainly the case for the Alabama Crimson Tide as we are just hours away from a 4 PM EST kickoff in Atlanta.

In the quadruple overtime win in the plains versus rival Auburn in the historic annual Iron Bowl game, Alabama suffered injuries to two key players offensively. One of those key players includes leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr.

In the fourth quarter, Robinson left the Iron Bowl game with a "lower-body muscle injury" and would not return to the game after coming off the field. Unfortunately, Robinson was not the only loss in the close overtime victory versus Auburn; Alabama also saw starting center Darrian Dalcourt left the game with an ankle injury, being replaced by sophomore Seth McLaughlin.

Saban spoke with the media on Thursday in the lead-up to Saturday's SEC Championship game and updated the status of his leading rusher just a little over 48 hours away from kickoff at the time.

On Brian Robinson Jr.

"We're doing some things with him in practice today to see how he responds, so it's gonna be day-to-day,"

Saban also spoke about defensive Jaylen Armour-Davis who missed all of the action last weekend versus Auburn.

"He's been able to do just a limited amount of things,"

With a tough test like facing Georgia's top-ranked defense, Saban and the Tide will undoubtedly want its leading rusher and starting center available.

