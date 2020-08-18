Less than six weeks separate us from the delayed 2020 Georgia football season. The Bulldogs are back on the practice field and they now know what the updated schedule holds for them.

This biggest task for Georgia this preseason is figuring out the offense. The Bulldogs have a new scheme implemented by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Jamie Newman is the front runner for starting quarterback, but he's fending off competition from JT Daniels and D'Wan Mathis.

The running back room is talented, but Zamir White is the only back with any starting experience, and he only has one start. Matt Luke's offensive line is being totally rebuilt around Trey Hill and Ben Cleveland. The rebuild includes new starters and a new philosophy.

The only sure thing on Georgia's team is the defense. The Bulldogs are loaded at every position and might have the conference's best players at some spots. Regardless of how improved the offense is in 2020, the defense proved last season that it can carry the team back to the SEC Championship Game.

Barring injuries, Georgia's season hinges on how quickly the offense adapts to all of the changes. Here is a look at three realistic scenarios for Georgia's season each based on the offense's ability to improve and evolve.

Best Case: 10-0, SEC East Champions

The questions about Georgia's offense are answered almost instantly. The team rapidly adapts to Monken's spread offense. Newman silences all the doubters as he breaks his bad habits with Monken's coaching. Georgia's large, talented receiving corps, which looks good on paper, produce on the field as well.

Most impressively, the rebuilt offensive line led by Hill and Cleveland thrives with Luke's guidance. White leads the charge on the ground, while James Cook embraces his "third-down back" role and Kendall Milton provides little drop-off, if any, as the backup.

Everything goes right for the Bulldogs early on. Georgia's new high-powered offense gets the better of Auburn's rebuilt defensive line in week two, and after dispatching of Tennessee, head into Tuscaloosa with a 3-0 record.

Alabama's defense is great and provides Georgia's offense its biggest challenge of the early season. But weaknesses the Tide have shown in recent years on defense aren't addressed as quickly as Georgia's offense and the Bulldogs capitalize.

The momentum of beating Auburn, Tennessee, and Alabama in consecutive weeks carries Georgia through to the end of the season. Florida and its paltry run offense barely put up a fight. The Bulldogs put an exclamation point at the end of the regular season by getting revenge over South Carolina.

Worst Case: 6-4

Georgia's defense was able to carry the team to Atlanta last season, but they had help from an offense that rarely made mistakes. In this scenario, Georgia's offense is characterized by mistakes.

Newman with his athleticism and powerful arm has moments of brilliance, but he fails to overcome the bad habits that led him to throw 11 interceptions in 12 games last year. Meanwhile, the offensive line shows all the signs of a rebuilt unit.

The Monken era on offense gets off to a slow start with a low scoring, heartbreaking loss to Auburn. Alabama's defense is just too strong and Georgia starts the year 2-2.

Georgia suffers at least one more loss with tough games against Kentucky, Florida, and South Carolina remaining on the schedule. The Wildcats have a dominant defensive line which is sure to give Georgia's offensive line fits. As bitter rivals, Florida and South Carolina just can't be counted out.

Most Likely: 9-1, SEC East Champions

Most likely, Georgia's offense shows a lot of improvement in 2020, but those improvements are seen throughout the year instead of immediately. Newman reverts back to his old habits at times in the opening weeks, but he's bailed out by the loaded receiving corps and reliable running game.

Georgia's offense does just enough to beat Auburn at home and take a 3-0 record into Alabama after a solid win over Tennessee. The Bulldogs leave Tuscaloosa with a loss, but they learn from the licks the Tide's defense dished out.

The offense shows the most growth in the middle of the year, shaking off the challenge of Kentucky's defensive line before regrouping in the off-week. In recent years, the Florida game is where the offense has refound its mojo and the same happens in 2020. Now 5-1, and in control of its own destiny, Georgia fires on all cylinders the rest of the year with a rematch against Alabama waiting on December 19.