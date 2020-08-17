SI.com
Georgia Football Schedule Announced

Brooks Austin

Georgia's 2020 football schedule has finally been announced in its entirety. We knew they were going to open up with Arkansas on the road, now we have the full picture of how things will shape out in 2020.

  • Week 1: @ Arkansas (Sept. 26th)
  • Week 2: Auburn (Oct. 3rd)
  • Week 3: Tennessee (Oct. 10th)
  • Week 4: @ Alabama (Oct. 17th)
  • Week 5: @Kentucky (Oct. 24th)
  • Week 6: Bye (Oct. 31)
  • Week 7: Florida (Nov. 7th)
  • Week 8: @ Missouri (November 14th)
  • Week 9: Mississippi State (November 21st)
  • Week 10: @ South Carolina (November 28th)
  • Week 11: @ Vanderbilt (December 5th)

Key Matchups

@ Alabama

The matchup in Tuscaloosa just might be the most anticipated game of the 2020 season in the SEC, so when the conference releases the dates for their games, don't' be surprised to see them find a prime time weekend for this game. It was originally scheduled to be Georgia's first conference opponent, with two opportunities prior to the matchup to get warmed up for the Tide.

The question for Bama is going to be who's playing quarterback. We know they are great defensively, as usual, they have an All-SEC caliber player at each level — LaBryan Ray, Dylan Moses, Patrick Surtain. They have an exceptional wide receiver corps, running back, and offensive line all on paper, but who will be leading the Tide? Is it going to be Mack Jones or Bryce Young? Seeing as it's being played just the fourth weekend of the season, it could very well be Mack Jones.

Florida

The matchup in Jacksonville has decided the SEC East divisional winner for the last three seasons now, 2020 is likely to be no different. And despite everyone in the national media riding the Gator hype-train, we here at Dawgs Daily aren't exactly buying it just yet. To win in Jacksonville, you've got to be able to run the ball and stop the run, and Florida will struggle with both in 2020. Don't believe me?

In the last 14 matchups in Jacksonville, the team that's rushed for the most yards has won. Despite Georgia moving to more of a spread system, they will still establish the run, and they will still have one of the best run defenses in the country.

@Kentucky

It's going to take a great offensive line to handle Georgia for four quarters this fall, and an even better offense to keep the ball away from this new-look Georgia attack. Kentucky has one of the best offensive lines in the conference with 4 of the top 7 returners according to Pro Football Focus. And despite potentially having Joey Gatewood lining up to be the starting quarterback this fall, Kentucky will likely still lean heavily upon the run. Time of possession will be key if they want to hold up against Georgia this fall.

Auburn is always tough, but they lost so much upfront on both sides of the ball that it's going to be hard for them to perform week in and week out during a season like this. If they do upset Georgia this fall, it's going to be all about Bo Nix.

