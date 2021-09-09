The Betting Line Keeps Moving in UAB vs Georgia Game

Georgia and UAB are set to play on Saturday at 3:30 EST. The betting line is moving, and it gives you insight on where this game stands.

Georgia has their first home game of the season Saturday as the UAB Blazers come to town to take on the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs opened as a 27.5 point favorite according to oddshark.com, and have since been bet all the way down to 24.5, which means a lot of the public money sees the Blazers covering in this football game.

But why?

Georgia is fresh off a massive win against the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, North Carolina, and showed that not only are they legitimate National Title contenders but that they just might have the nation's best defense.

UAB on the other hand is not your average Mid Major football team. They've brought on nine Power 5 transfers in the last two recruiting cycles and have are a big, physical football team on both sides of the ball.

Not to mention, if Carson Beck is named the starter for Saturday, you very well could see this line drop even further considering the public money would be swayed by JT Daniels not playing.

