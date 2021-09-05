September 5, 2021
Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

The Dawgs will return to Athens victorious, following a four quarter heavy weight fight against Clemson. We take a look at what went right, what went wrong and what was just plain ugly for the Dawgs and the Tigers.
Author:
and
Publish date:

The Good

Georgia's Front Seven

Georgia's defensive front was the most dominant force in the entire game. The Dawgs had six different players sack Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei for a total of 7 for the night. The Dawgs kept the Tigers off the scoreboard until deep in the fourth quarter when the Tigers were able to kick a field goal. Uiagalelei was never able to get into a rhythm, and had many errant throws due to the fierce pressure in his face. Georgia was more than happy to keep the Tigers guessing on where the pressure was coming from. The front Seven is as advertised and more for the Dawgs, and they put on a clinic tonight for the world to see. 

The Bad

The Offense 

For as good as the Dawgs front 7 on Defense is, the offense showed signs of a lot of growing pains. The Dawgs were able to move the ball, amassing 256 total yards against one of the best defenses in the country. However, their youth showed at times and Georgia was unable to finish drives. They moved the ball decently between the hashes, but they were unable to punch the ball into the end zone at any point. 

The Ugly

Georgia's Secondary

The back end for Georgia struggled in this game with pass interference penalties. Kelee Ringo in particular struggled in this game, having 2 major pass interference penalties that were blatantly obvious. Georgia's front seven was able to cover for this for most of the night however, but it's a definite weakness in this stout Georgia Bulldogs Defense. It will need work over the next several week. 

