JUST IN: Big 12 Meets with Texas and Oklahoma

After a crazy week in college, football news broke that the Big 12 met with both Texas and Oklahoma to discuss the impending departures.

Since the Houston Chronicle broke the story of both Texas and Oklahoma reaching out to the SEC about a potential move, it sparked excitement and shock as the additions of the two would firmly shift the ball of power in the direction of the SEC.

SI Longhorn Country's Matt Galatzan reported that a meeting was called Sunday afternoon by Big 12 executives to meet with officials at both the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma.

The committee of Big 12 officials issued a statement following the meeting.

“The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference,” Bowlsby stated. “I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”

This comes as an expected last-ditch effort from the Big 12 to keep its two most popular name-brand programs and founders in the conference instead of heading east to the Southeastern Conference.

Texas and Oklahoma are expected to announce their intent not to resign the contract to extend the Big 12's media rights deal through the 2030 season.

