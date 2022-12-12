"Jobs Not Done" - Stetson Bennett's Latest Post Shows There's One Goal In Mind

The University of Georgia went 30 years without sending a player to New York for the Heisman trophy ceremony. That streak was broken this past weekend when sixth-year senior quarterback Stetson Bennett was invited to the Big Apple to participate in what was ultimately a crowning moment for USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

It was a great weekend for not just Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on who merely dreamed of playing for Georgia one day, let alone potentially winning a Heisman trophy. But it was also a great weekend for Georgia football.

"Wow. The American dream. [Stetson Bennett] was Baker Mayfield for one week as a scout team quarterback, and he did a hell of a job being that. He won over his teammates by the way he performed on the scout team and he jus kept getting better. We kept thinking he wasn't good enough, and he kept proving us wrong, over, and over, and over again."

Now, the Georiga program points its eyes toward a national title.

Stetson Bennett's message is clear, this weekend was great, but the job is not finished for this football team. Posting the well-known "jobs not finished" press conference clip from Kobe Bryant following a game 2 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2009 NBA Finals. The Lakers would go on to win that Championship in five games.

Bennett perhaps showed his age a bit as he also posted a clip of the 1989 comedy classic movie "Major League." In which captain of the team Eric Taylor stands up in front of the locker room prior to their final stretch of games stating "There's only one thing left to do, win the whole f***ing thing"

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE