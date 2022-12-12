Breaking: Two Georgia Bulldogs Named First Team AP All-Americans
Two Georgia Football players have been named to the 2022 AP All-America Team First Team.
Safety Christopher Smith and defensive lineman Jalen Carter were both named AP First Team All-Americans.
- Jalen Carter: 29 tackles, 7.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks
- Christopher Smith: 50 tackles, 3 interceptions, 5 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown
Only USC (3) had more players named to the First Team. Georgia and Notre Dame were the only schools in the country - outside of USC - to land two players on the first unit.
Brock Bowers finishes as a Second Team All-American for the second season in a row, this time behind Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer. Bowers did win this year’s John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end. Sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson was also selected to the second team.
- Brock Bowers: 52 receptions, 726 yards, 6 touchdowns; 6 rushes, 93 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson: 64 tackles, 8.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 FF
Georgia placed two players on the 2021 First Team: Jordan Davis & Nakobe Dean. Brock Bowers and Devonte Wyatt were named to the Second Team last season.
AP All-America First Team
Offense
QB — Caleb Williams, Southern Cal.
RB — Bijan Robinson, Texas; Blake Corum, Michigan.
OT — Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Joe Alt, Notre Dame.
G — O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, Southern Cal.
C — John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota.
TE — Michael Mayer, Notre Dame.
WR — Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State.
All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State.
K — Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State.
Defense
Edge — Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, Southern Cal.
DT — Jalen Carter, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh.
LB — Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, Iowa; Drew Sanders, Arkansas.
CB — Clark Phillips III, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, Illinois.
S — Kamren Kinchen, Miami; Christopher Smith, Georgia.
DB — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU.
P — Bryce Baringer, Michigan State.
