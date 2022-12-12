Skip to main content

Breaking: Two Georgia Bulldogs Named First Team AP All-Americans

Two Georgia defenders were named to the AP's All-American First Team; Two more players made the Second Team

Two Georgia Football players have been named to the 2022 AP All-America Team First Team.

Safety Christopher Smith and defensive lineman Jalen Carter were both named AP First Team All-Americans.

  • Jalen Carter: 29 tackles, 7.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks
  • Christopher Smith: 50 tackles, 3 interceptions, 5 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown

Only USC (3) had more players named to the First Team. Georgia and Notre Dame were the only schools in the country - outside of USC - to land two players on the first unit. 

Brock Bowers finishes as a Second Team All-American for the second season in a row, this time behind Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer. Bowers did win this year’s John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end. Sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson was also selected to the second team.

  • Brock Bowers: 52 receptions, 726 yards, 6 touchdowns; 6 rushes, 93 yards, 3 touchdowns
  • Jamon Dumas-Johnson: 64 tackles, 8.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 FF

Georgia placed two players on the 2021 First Team: Jordan Davis & Nakobe Dean. Brock Bowers and Devonte Wyatt were named to the Second Team last season.

AP All-America First Team

Offense

QB — Caleb Williams, Southern Cal.

RB — Bijan Robinson, Texas; Blake Corum, Michigan.

OT — Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Joe Alt, Notre Dame.

G — O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, Southern Cal.

C — John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota.

TE — Michael Mayer, Notre Dame.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WR — Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State.

All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State.

K — Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State.

Defense

Edge — Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, Southern Cal.

DT — Jalen Carter, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh.

LB — Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, Iowa; Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

CB — Clark Phillips III, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, Illinois.

S — Kamren Kinchen, Miami; Christopher Smith, Georgia.

DB — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU.

P — Bryce Baringer, Michigan State.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

221203_KAR_FB_SEC CHAMP_062
Football

Going Against the Grain: How UGA Buck the Trend of CFB in 2022

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_19557080
News

"Jobs Not Done" - Stetson Bennett's Latest Post Shows There's One Goal In Mind

By Brooks Austin
221203_KAR_FB_SEC CHAMP_035
Football

The Game Changing Impact of Georgia’s Tight End Duo

By Jonathan Williams
Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 7.08.33 PM
News

How Kirby Smart Killed 7 year's worth of Narratives in 365 Days

By Christian Kirby II
top moments
Football

Top Moments of Georgia's 2022 SEC Championship Run

By Christian Goeckel
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_2431
Football

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint: An Unsung Hero of Georgia’s Season

By Jonathan Williams
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_5348
News

USC's Caleb Williams Wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; Stetson Bennett Fourth

By Jonathan Williams
Untitled-1
News

Stetson Bennett's Parents, Kirby Smart Discuss his Journey

By Christian Goeckel