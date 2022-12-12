Breaking: Two Georgia Bulldogs Named First Team AP All-Americans

Two Georgia Football players have been named to the 2022 AP All-America Team First Team.

Safety Christopher Smith and defensive lineman Jalen Carter were both named AP First Team All-Americans.

Jalen Carter: 29 tackles, 7.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks

Christopher Smith: 50 tackles, 3 interceptions, 5 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown

Only USC (3) had more players named to the First Team. Georgia and Notre Dame were the only schools in the country - outside of USC - to land two players on the first unit.

Brock Bowers finishes as a Second Team All-American for the second season in a row, this time behind Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer. Bowers did win this year’s John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end. Sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson was also selected to the second team.

Brock Bowers: 52 receptions, 726 yards, 6 touchdowns; 6 rushes, 93 yards, 3 touchdowns

Jamon Dumas-Johnson: 64 tackles, 8.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 FF

Georgia placed two players on the 2021 First Team: Jordan Davis & Nakobe Dean. Brock Bowers and Devonte Wyatt were named to the Second Team last season.

AP All-America First Team

Offense

QB — Caleb Williams, Southern Cal.

RB — Bijan Robinson, Texas; Blake Corum, Michigan.

OT — Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Joe Alt, Notre Dame.

G — O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, Southern Cal.

C — John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota.

TE — Michael Mayer, Notre Dame.

WR — Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State.

All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State.

K — Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State.

Defense

Edge — Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, Southern Cal.

DT — Jalen Carter, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh.

LB — Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, Iowa; Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

CB — Clark Phillips III, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, Illinois.

S — Kamren Kinchen, Miami; Christopher Smith, Georgia.

DB — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU.

P — Bryce Baringer, Michigan State.

