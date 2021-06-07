Report: Brandon Turnage Status on Georgia Roster Unclear

According to reports, Turnage has quit the Georgia football team. AL.com was the first to report.

The University of Georgia has been rather active in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. With additions of safety Tykee Smith, corner Derion Kendrick and wide receiver Arik Gilbert all in the mix to play significant roles this upcoming season for the Bulldogs.

Another one of those moves made in the portal by head coach Kirby Smart and this Georgia staff was the bringing on of former Alabama cornerback Brandon Turnage.

According to multiple reports, Turnage has left the team. As first reported by Rivals.com.

Since reports surfaced, Brandon Turnage took to Twitter and added a bit of speculation on the reports.

Sources we've spoken to here at Dawgs Daily didn't expect Turnage to be anything more than a depth piece for this roster, and that was prior to Georgia adding former All-ACC corner Derion Kendrick.

Turnage was moved down the depth chart during the spring at Alabama with two freshmen enrollees pushing him down the ladder, and a similar thing seems to have happened in Athens.

A top-rated defensive back from the state of Mississippi in the 2019 recruiting cycle, PrepStar ranked Turnage the No. 2 player in the state and the eighth-ranked defensive back while listing him as the No. 66 player nationally. He was the No. 67 prospect on the ESPN300 … ESPN.com tabbed him the No. 3 player in the Magnolia State and the No. 6 cornerback nationally. He was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game, becoming the first player from his school to receive that honor … coached by Michael Fair at Lafayette High School in Oxford, Miss. … chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Ole Miss."

